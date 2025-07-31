Watch: Japanese Man Grabs Pets And Flees Mid-Breakfast After Tsunami Alert
Yuu, a travel photographer based in Japan , shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he had to flee his seaside home just minutes after the alert.Also Read | Tsunami Warning LIVE: Alert lifted across Pacific Rim; Japan orders evacuation
“I live about a 10-minute walk from the ocean , so when an earthquake occurs, I always have to be mindful of the risk of a tsunami,” he wrote.
In the now-viral clip, Yuu is seen preparing breakfast when he suddenly receives the evacuation alert. Without wasting time, he places his cat into a backpack, carefully secures his pet bird in a carrier, grabs his camera gear, and heads out.Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14 million mansion now under Tsunami threat
"My priority was getting my pets, my cat and my bird out safely. I left the pancakes I was making for breakfast still sitting in the frying pan, quickly packed just a little camera gear into my bag, and headed to the designated evacuation site at the local middle school," he wrote in the caption.
He rushed to the designated evacuation centre at a nearby middle school, only to discover that pets were not allowed inside. While many residents waited in air-conditioned classrooms, Yuu and others with animals were made to stay outside in the heat.
“Through this tsunami warning experience, I realised I need to be much more prepared for disasters,” he later wrote in the caption.Also Read | Japanese Baba Vanga's chilling July 2025 Tsunami prophecy resurfaces
The video struck a chord online and gathered over 4 lakh views at the time of writing this article. Several Instagram users praised his presence of mind and compassion in the comments section.
A user wrote, "I'm glad you and your beloved pets are safe."
Another user wrote, "Hope everything got well and you and your pets are safe.I am so glad that your first priority are your pets .Please take care of yourself."
"Animals not allowed part, really hit hard. I don't think it's unexpected that residents will be bringing their pets. A lot of Japanese people do actually have pets. And I feel like certain classrooms could have been designated to pet-owners," the third user wrote.
