Foul Play In Jeffrey Epstein's Death? FBI Calls It Suicide Now, Mystery Man Caught On Video
The footage doesn't clearly show the cell entrance. Now, a digital reconstruction of the jail area revealed gaps in what officials claimed. The CBS investigation comes after the FBI closed the case in June, calling it suicide.
CBS News has found several mismatches between what the video shows and what the official report says. While the video doesn't rule out suicide, it raises doubts about the investigation's accuracy and reliability.Also Read | Donald Trump and Epstein connection: Journalist drops explosive allegations
A nearly 11-hour CCTV footage shows what happened in the prison during Jeffrey Epstein's final night on August 9-10, 2019. The footage begins at 7:40 PM and shows Epstein once.
He walked down a stairwell after an unmonitored phone call. His body was found around 6:30 AM. Staff failed to check on him every 30 minutes, as required, even though he was marked a suicide risk.
Jeffrey Epstein was supposed to have a cellmate, but none was assigned. Due to a system failure, most footage from that night was lost. Two staff members were charged with faking records, but no one was punished.Also Read | First Trump, now Bill Clinton: Epstein's birthday album reveals more messages
CBS News found several problems in the Epstein prison video shared by officials. The FBI claimed anyone entering the unit would be seen on camera, but that isn't true.
Key areas, including the staircase and entrances, are mostly off-camera. Epstein is seen walking toward the stairs, but never climbing them. Experts say it's possible someone could enter or exit unseen.New findings from CCTV footage
The video also shows an unclear orange shape, which could be a guard carrying linens. However, experts think it might be an inmate.
Also, the footage appears edited. A menu and cursor are visible, and the video skips a minute near midnight. This“missing minute” raises questions.
Attorney General Pam Bondi has claimed the“missing minute” happens every night.“Every night, they redo that video,” Bondi said.Also Read | How close were Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein? 5 key questions about their ties
But, CBS sources say that's false. The insider also claims that the FBI has the unedited video without the missing minute.
The video shows an unknown person at 12:05 AM. The mystery man is not mentioned in the official report.
The CBS investigation does not come to any conclusion about whether any foul play was involved in Jeffrey Epstein's death. Nevertheless, it does raise a lot of questions that need to be answered.
