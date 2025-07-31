Queens Park Rangers & Tokenfi Sign Sponsorship Deal

MENAFN - Pressat) New agreement brings blockchain-powered tokenization to fan engagement in professional football.

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) Football Club has entered into a pioneering partnership with TokenFi , a global leader in asset tokenization, ahead of the 2025-2026 EFL Championship season. This collaboration represents a first in sports, integrating blockchain technology to enhance fan interaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, TokenFi will be featured prominently as QPR's Official Partner and Official Training Kit Sleeve Partner. TokenFi's logo will appear on the training wear of the first team, coaching staff, and manager. The partnership will also see TokenFi branding across Loftus Road Stadium, including LED signage, dugout headrests, hospitality lounges, and club media backdrops.

Euan Inglis, QPR's Commercial Director, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating,“By embracing tokenization, we are redefining how fans engage with the club. This partnership aligns with our goal of connecting with supporters globally in innovative ways.”

The partnership will include digital activations such as email campaigns, matchday graphics, newsletters, and a partnership announcement video. Both parties will work closely together to explore new tokenization initiatives throughout the agreement.

Pedro Vidal, Community Relations Officer at TokenFi, added,“This partnership empowers fans to take part in QPR's journey through tokenization. We are excited to collaborate with QPR in shaping the future of fan engagement.”

The deal also facilitates interaction with TokenFi's associated brands, Floki and Valhalla, with the potential for further collaborations in future seasons, including the 2026-2027 campaign.

TokenFi, known for its platform that allows easy tokenization of assets, is committed to revolutionizing the tokenization industry, offering a straightforward, no-coding-needed solution.

Both QPR and TokenFi look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring, setting a new precedent for sports sponsorships.