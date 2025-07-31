Film 'Open Letter' To Be Released On Big Screens
The 14-minute experimental film "Open Letter," is scheduled for release on the big screen in 2026, Azernews reports.
The cinema work is produced by Chinar Film. The screenplay was written by Ismayil Iman and Turkan Huseyn.
Turkan Huseyn also served as the director, cameraman, and producer, and is the secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union.
Orkhan Isgandarli stars in the lead role, while Hafiz Ibrahimli is responsible for sound design.
"Open Letter" explores the correspondence of two lovers through audio recordings set against their daily lives.
The film incorporates archival footage of Baku, previously shot by the director, into its narrative.
Currently, it is in the editing phase.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment