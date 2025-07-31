Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Film 'Open Letter' To Be Released On Big Screens


2025-07-31 06:07:17
Laman Ismayilova

The 14-minute experimental film "Open Letter," is scheduled for release on the big screen in 2026, Azernews reports.

The cinema work is produced by Chinar Film. The screenplay was written by Ismayil Iman and Turkan Huseyn.

Turkan Huseyn also served as the director, cameraman, and producer, and is the secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union.

Orkhan Isgandarli stars in the lead role, while Hafiz Ibrahimli is responsible for sound design.

"Open Letter" explores the correspondence of two lovers through audio recordings set against their daily lives.

The film incorporates archival footage of Baku, previously shot by the director, into its narrative.

Currently, it is in the editing phase.

