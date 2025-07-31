Iran Launches Installation Of Solar Panels Through Private Sector
According to him, with the construction of 15 solar power plants in the mentioned number of provinces, the electrical potential of the country's solar power plants will increase to 3,000 megawatts.
Amani noted that a solar power plant with a capacity of 420 megawatts is currently being built in the Sirjan County of Kerman Province, located in the southeast of Iran. He said that a total investment of $1.2 billion by Iran's "Tourism" Bank is planned for the construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 920 megawatts in Kerman Province.
He further articulated that two plants with a capacity of 300 megawatts will be built in the south of Kerman province, and one plant with a capacity of 200 megawatts in Kahnuj County.
"The main part of the funds for the construction of solar power plants is provided through loans from the National Development Fund of Iran," he added.
The electricity generation landscape in Iran encompasses a diverse portfolio, integrating thermal, nuclear, solar, and wind energy sources, alongside hydropower facilities, to optimize energy output and sustainability. The proportion of thermal generation facilities in the national energy output surpasses 77,000 megawatt hours.
