Kazakhstan's KTZ, Türkiye's Mersin Enhance Transport Co-Op Via Middle Corridor

Kazakhstan's KTZ, Türkiye's Mersin Enhance Transport Co-Op Via Middle Corridor
Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KTZ Talgat Aldybergenov held talks with Mersin Port's General Director Ajay Kumar Singh in Ankara during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye, when the sides discussed prospects for enhancing multimodal logistics solutions between Asia and Europe, focusing on streamlining cargo flows and improving operational capacities along the route.
Aldybergenov underscored the pivotal significance of Mersin as a critical nexus for transshipment within the corridor and highlighted the preparedness of Kazakh stakeholders to guarantee consistent cargo throughput.
The meeting also addressed the port's preparedness to handle increasing freight volumes and the expansion of its infrastructure for high-capacity logistics operations.
To improve the efficiency of the logistics chain, the Kazakh side proposed leveraging the Kazakhstan–PSA joint venture, KPMC, which is already active in facilitating multimodal transportation on routes such as China–Türkiye (via Izmit and Köseköy), Xi'an–Istanbul, and Qingdao–Khorgos–Sergeli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment