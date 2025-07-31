Kazakhstan's KTZ, Türkiye's Mersin Enhance Transport Co-Op Via Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's national railway company, JSC NC KTZ, and Türkiye's Mersin International Port (operated by PSA International Group) are set to deepen cooperation in developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports via the KTZ press service.

Chairman of the Board of JSC NC KTZ Talgat Aldybergenov held talks with Mersin Port's General Director Ajay Kumar Singh in Ankara during the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye, when the sides discussed prospects for enhancing multimodal logistics solutions between Asia and Europe, focusing on streamlining cargo flows and improving operational capacities along the route.

Aldybergenov underscored the pivotal significance of Mersin as a critical nexus for transshipment within the corridor and highlighted the preparedness of Kazakh stakeholders to guarantee consistent cargo throughput.

The meeting also addressed the port's preparedness to handle increasing freight volumes and the expansion of its infrastructure for high-capacity logistics operations.

To improve the efficiency of the logistics chain, the Kazakh side proposed leveraging the Kazakhstan–PSA joint venture, KPMC, which is already active in facilitating multimodal transportation on routes such as China–Türkiye (via Izmit and Köseköy), Xi'an–Istanbul, and Qingdao–Khorgos–Sergeli.