Total Voting Rights
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the“DTRs”), Northern 3 VCT PLC (the“Company”) notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 31 July 2025 consists of 148,934,007 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 148,934,007 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website:
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
