White Collar Support Group Announces White Collar Conference 2025, Sat., Oct. 11Th, World-Renowned Speakers & Panelists

White Collar Support GroupTM

White Collar Conference 2025

Federal Expungement Intitative

World's Only Conference By and For Those Prosecuted for White Collar Crimes and Their Families Returns October 11, 2025

- Jeff Grant

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The White Collar Support Group TM today announced the return of the groundbreaking White Collar Conference 2025, scheduled for Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. The virtual event, hosted on Zoom, is open to the public and offers a rare space for individuals and families affected by white collar prosecution to connect, learn, and heal in community. Registration is now open at .

Co-founded in 2016 by Jeff Grant, Esq., the only white collar attorney in the country who served time in Federal prison for a white collar crime ( ), the White Collar Support Group has held over 475 no-cost online Monday night meetings and has grown into a robust peer community of over 1,500 members worldwide. The organization hosts weekly peer-led meetings, educational webinars, monthly speakers, public advocacy initiatives, and ongoing collaborations with other nonprofits and leading academic institutions. More information at .

White Collar Conference 2025 is the only event of its kind in the world-a forum created by and for justice-impacted professionals, bringing together prominent voices in law, media, academia, and lived experience. This year's conference is made possible through the financial and pro bono support of its lead sponsor, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, one of the world's leading law firms, and other generous sponsors. Sponsorship information at .

The 2025 program features a diverse lineup of speakers and thought leaders, including CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin - author of the new book "The Pardon" (available now on Amazon: ), and a fireside chat between Brent Cassity, host of the Nightmare Success podcast, and Joe Bankman, noted Stanford University legal scholar and father of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). A featured panel on pardons and expungement will be moderated by Jeff Grant and will bring together leading white collar law, sentencing and clemency scholars including Professor Mark Osler of the University of St. Thomas School of Law (MN), Professor Doug Berman of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, and Professor Todd Haugh of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. All four are behind the Federal Expungement Initiative , a nationwide coalition founded to advance a congressional bill for the expungement of certain criminal records, more information at .

In addition, Professor Erin Frey of the Yale School of Management will present early findings from her research into the long-term effects of white collar prosecution and the role of community-based support networks such as the White Collar Support Group in recovery and reintegration. Noted speaker and author Craig Stanland will return as conference emcee.

“Our community has proven that by taking responsibility, making amends, and connecting with others, transformation is not only possible-it's powerful,” said Jeff Grant, Esq., Co-Founder of the White Collar Support Group and host of the 2025 conference.“We're building a space at this conference for real healing, advocacy, and collective impact.”

Drew Chapin, co-host of the conference and founder of The Discoverability Company ( ), emphasized the importance of early and informed community engagement for those navigating prosecution.“Navigating a white collar case often happens in silence and shock,” Chapin said.“Events like this bring experts, peers, and families together early-because rebuilding starts long before the final gavel.”

White Collar Conference 2025 builds on the success of last year's inaugural event, which featured sessions on personal restoration, reputation rebuilding, legal reform, and faith-based healing. The conference drew hundreds of attendees and inspired new collaborations in advocacy, research, and reentry services.

This year's event will continue to provide actionable insights and real connection for justice-impacted individual and their families, legal practitioners, policymakers, and academics.

White Collar Conference 2025

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Online via Zoom

Information and Registration:

White Collar Conference 2025 Host Jeff Grant will also be speaking about the conference and the Federal Expungement Initiative at various venues, including:

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, 10 am ET

St. Bart's Church

325 Park Avenue, NYC, and

Thursday., Oct. 9, 2025, 7 pm ET

Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church

141 S. County Rd., Palm Beach, FL

About the White Collar Support Group: The White Collar Support Group,TM is the first and only nationwide peer support community for people prosecuted for white collar crimes. Founded in 2016, the group offers weekly meetings, private coaching, public education, and advocacy. Its mission is to empower justice-impacted individuals and their families to move from isolation and shame to connection, responsibility, and purpose. The organization has been featured in The New Yorker, Forbes, Bloomberg, the Rich Roll podcast, and other major media outlets. Information about the White Collar Support Group can be found on its website, .

Media Contact: ...

Jeff Grant, J.D., M.Div.

Co-Founder, White Collar Support GroupTM

Email: ...

Phone: (212) 859-3512

Jeff Grant

White Collar Support GroupTM

+1 212-859-3512

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Prof. Mark Osler's Talk About Pardons and the Federal Expungement Initiative

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.