Gujarat Ranks 4Th In Annual Milk Production In Country: State Minister Raghavji Patel
During a state-level seminar at GNLU, Gandhinagar, Minister Patel emphasised Gujarat's leadership in dairy development under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
He highlighted how initiatives like mobile vet clinics, subsidised AI and IVF services, and livestock insurance have revolutionised rural animal healthcare.
"Milk production is directly linked to animal health," he stated, noting India's 25 per cent contribution to global milk output.
"With modern veterinary infrastructure and disease prevention efforts like vaccination campaigns, Gujarat is poised for even greater growth in animal husbandry," the minister said.
The one-day technical seminar, themed 'Animal Health in a Changing World: Innovation, Disease Prevention & Welfare', witnessed the launch of 31 newly established veterinary centres across 10 districts, built at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore.
As part of the National Gokul Mission, 217 MAITRI technicians (trained in artificial insemination) were awarded kits and certificates.
The event also honoured 31 top-performing veterinary students with the 'Student of the Year' award and disbursed Rs 40,000 insurance claims to eligible livestock owners.
The seminar featured intensive discussions on diseases like Lumpy Skin Disease, with regional officers and experts sharing insights on diagnostics, vaccination, and prevention strategies.
The minister also released the annual report of the All Gujarat Veterinarians Social Security Trust and the directory of the Gujarat Veterinary Technical Officers Association.
Senior officials, including Falguni Thakkar, Director of Animal Husbandry, and Kiran Vasava, Additional Director, addressed the importance of innovation in animal care.
Delegates from NDDB, private dairy cooperatives, veterinary colleges, and research institutions were also present in large numbers.
"This seminar will serve as a catalyst for doubling the growth of Gujarat's animal husbandry sector," Minister Patel concluded, calling for a united effort toward a healthier, more resilient livestock ecosystem.
