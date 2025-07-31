Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter And Interim 2025 Financial Results
|
AUTOHOME INC.
|
|
|
For three months ended June 30,
|
|
For six months ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Net revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media services
|
432,858
|
|
279,399
|
|
39,003
|
|
760,289
|
|
521,578
|
|
72,809
|
Leads generation services
|
820,271
|
|
732,581
|
|
102,264
|
|
1,546,694
|
|
1,377,724
|
|
192,323
|
Online marketplace and others
|
619,425
|
|
746,140
|
|
104,157
|
|
1,174,636
|
|
1,312,636
|
|
183,237
|
Total net revenues
|
1,872,554
|
|
1,758,120
|
|
245,424
|
|
3,481,619
|
|
3,211,938
|
|
448,369
|
Cost of revenues
|
(346,102)
|
|
(503,424)
|
|
(70,275)
|
|
(646,994)
|
|
(818,944)
|
|
(114,320)
|
Gross profit
|
1,526,452
|
|
1,254,696
|
|
175,149
|
|
2,834,625
|
|
2,392,994
|
|
334,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
(752,543)
|
|
(629,982)
|
|
(87,942)
|
|
(1,393,819)
|
|
(1,173,621)
|
|
(163,831)
|
General and administrative
expenses
|
(117,564)
|
|
(132,665)
|
|
(18,519)
|
|
(267,109)
|
|
(263,688)
|
|
(36,810)
|
Product development expenses
|
(315,230)
|
|
(253,017)
|
|
(35,320)
|
|
(651,297)
|
|
(527,158)
|
|
(73,588)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,185,337)
|
|
(1,015,664)
|
|
(141,781)
|
|
(2,312,225)
|
|
(1,964,467)
|
|
(274,229)
|
Other operating income, net
|
71,279
|
|
57,611
|
|
8,042
|
|
166,072
|
|
101,471
|
|
14,165
|
Operating profit
|
412,394
|
|
296,643
|
|
41,410
|
|
688,472
|
|
529,998
|
|
73,985
|
Interest and investment income,
net
|
189,053
|
|
165,123
|
|
23,050
|
|
409,027
|
|
342,194
|
|
47,768
|
Share of results of equity method
investments
|
4,640
|
|
(322)
|
|
(45)
|
|
(44,493)
|
|
(11,958)
|
|
(1,669)
|
Income before income taxes
|
606,087
|
|
461,444
|
|
64,415
|
|
1,053,006
|
|
860,234
|
|
120,084
|
Income tax expense
|
(102,165)
|
|
(60,596)
|
|
(8,459)
|
|
(170,566)
|
|
(116,925)
|
|
(16,322)
|
Net income
|
503,922
|
|
400,848
|
|
55,956
|
|
882,440
|
|
743,309
|
|
103,762
|
Net loss attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|
20,839
|
|
14,810
|
|
2,067
|
|
36,820
|
|
28,984
|
|
4,046
|
Net income attributable to
Autohome
|
524,761
|
|
415,658
|
|
58,023
|
|
919,260
|
|
772,293
|
|
107,808
|
Accretion of mezzanine equity
|
(42,687)
|
|
(47,355)
|
|
(6,611)
|
|
(84,358)
|
|
(93,009)
|
|
(12,984)
|
Accretion attributable to
noncontrolling interests
|
27,599
|
|
30,563
|
|
4,266
|
|
54,547
|
|
60,032
|
|
8,380
|
Net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders
|
509,673
|
|
398,866
|
|
55,678
|
|
889,449
|
|
739,316
|
|
103,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share attributable
to ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1.05
|
|
0.85
|
|
0.12
|
|
1.84
|
|
1.57
|
|
0.22
|
Diluted
|
1.05
|
|
0.85
|
|
0.12
|
|
1.83
|
|
1.56
|
|
0.22
|
Earnings per ADS attributable
to ordinary shareholders (one
ADS equals for four ordinary
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
4.20
|
|
3.40
|
|
0.47
|
|
7.34
|
|
6.26
|
|
0.87
|
Diluted
|
4.19
|
|
3.38
|
|
0.47
|
|
7.32
|
|
6.23
|
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute
earnings per share attributable to ordinary
shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
484,860,625
|
|
469,269,006
|
|
469,269,006
|
|
484,569,763
|
|
472,358,950
|
|
472,358,950
|
Diluted
|
486,591,693
|
|
471,358,186
|
|
471,358,186
|
|
486,029,303
|
|
474,595,274
|
|
474,595,274
|
AUTOHOME INC.
|
|
|
For three months ended June 30,
|
|
For six months ended June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
Net income attributable to
Autohome
|
524,761
|
|
415,658
|
|
58,023
|
|
919,260
|
772,293
|
|
107,808
|
Plus: income tax expense
|
103,505
|
|
61,936
|
|
8,646
|
|
173,247
|
119,605
|
|
16,696
|
Plus: depreciation of property and
equipment
|
31,750
|
|
25,846
|
|
3,608
|
|
65,284
|
53,216
|
|
7,429
|
Plus: amortization of intangible
assets
|
9,650
|
|
9,595
|
|
1,339
|
|
19,300
|
19,216
|
|
2,682
|
EBITDA
|
669,666
|
|
513,035
|
|
71,616
|
|
1,177,091
|
964,330
|
|
134,615
|
Plus: share-based compensation
|
41,188
|
|
52,311
|
|
7,302
|
|
89,495
|
97,801
|
|
13,652
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
710,854
|
|
565,346
|
|
78,918
|
|
1,266,586
|
1,062,131
|
|
148,267
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to
Autohome
|
524,761
|
|
415,658
|
|
58,023
|
|
919,260
|
772,293
|
|
107,808
|
Plus: amortization of intangible assets
resulting from business acquisition
|
9,583
|
|
9,583
|
|
1,338
|
|
19,166
|
19,166
|
|
2,675
|
Plus: share-based compensation
|
41,188
|
|
52,311
|
|
7,302
|
|
89,495
|
97,801
|
|
13,652
|
Plus: investment loss arising from one
of financial products[3]
|
2,906
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2,906
|
-
|
|
-
|
Plus: (gain)/loss on equity method
investments, net
|
(4,640)
|
|
322
|
|
45
|
|
44,493
|
11,958
|
|
1,669
|
Plus: tax effects of the adjustments
|
(1,360)
|
|
(2,147)
|
|
(300)
|
|
(8,954)
|
(4,721)
|
|
(659)
|
Adjusted net income attributable
to Autohome
|
572,438
|
|
475,727
|
|
66,408
|
|
1,066,366
|
896,497
|
|
125,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to
Autohome
|
524,761
|
|
415,658
|
|
58,023
|
|
919,260
|
772,293
|
|
107,808
|
Net margin
|
28.0 %
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
26.4 %
|
24.0 %
|
|
24.0 %
|
Adjusted net income attributable
to Autohome
|
572,438
|
|
475,727
|
|
66,408
|
|
1,066,366
|
896,497
|
|
125,145
|
Adjusted net margin
|
30.6 %
|
|
27.1 %
|
|
27.1 %
|
|
30.6 %
|
27.9 %
|
|
27.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1.18
|
|
1.01
|
|
0.14
|
|
2.20
|
1.90
|
|
0.27
|
Diluted
|
1.18
|
|
1.01
|
|
0.14
|
|
2.19
|
1.89
|
|
0.26
|
Non-GAAP earnings per ADS
(one ADS equals for four ordinary
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
4.72
|
|
4.06
|
|
0.57
|
|
8.80
|
7.59
|
|
1.06
|
Diluted
|
4.71
|
|
4.04
|
|
0.56
|
|
8.78
|
7.56
|
|
1.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to
compute non-GAAP earnings
per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
484,860,625
|
|
469,269,006
|
|
469,269,006
|
|
484,569,763
|
472,358,950
|
|
472,358,950
|
Diluted
|
486,591,693
|
|
471,358,186
|
|
471,358,186
|
|
486,029,303
|
474,595,274
|
|
474,595,274
|
AUTOHOME INC.
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(Amount in thousands, except as noted)
|
|
|
As of
December 31,
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,693,597
|
|
2,878,872
|
|
401,875
|
Restricted cash
|
88,515
|
|
93,891
|
|
13,107
|
Short-term investments
|
21,621,992
|
|
19,174,574
|
|
2,676,667
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,358,849
|
|
1,483,888
|
|
207,143
|
Amounts due from related parties, current
|
63,957
|
|
60,913
|
|
8,503
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
336,941
|
|
258,786
|
|
36,125
|
Total current assets
|
25,163,851
|
|
23,950,924
|
|
3,343,420
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted cash, non-current
|
5,000
|
|
5,000
|
|
698
|
Property and equipment, net
|
204,049
|
|
179,129
|
|
25,005
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
4,069,637
|
|
4,032,550
|
|
562,922
|
Long-term investments
|
339,247
|
|
327,289
|
|
45,688
|
Deferred tax assets
|
308,246
|
|
308,246
|
|
43,029
|
Amounts due from related parties, non-current
|
3,521
|
|
5,825
|
|
813
|
Other non-current assets
|
128,074
|
|
124,698
|
|
17,407
|
Total non-current assets
|
5,057,774
|
|
4,982,737
|
|
695,562
|
Total assets
|
30,221,625
|
|
28,933,661
|
|
4,038,982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
2,931,869
|
|
1,954,966
|
|
272,903
|
Advance from customers
|
106,276
|
|
112,312
|
|
15,678
|
Deferred revenue
|
276,894
|
|
822,995
|
|
114,886
|
Income tax payable
|
185,976
|
|
133,458
|
|
18,630
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
38,250
|
|
56,831
|
|
7,933
|
Dividends payable
|
990,529
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
4,529,794
|
|
3,080,562
|
|
430,030
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
23,103
|
|
33,516
|
|
4,679
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
468,078
|
|
462,136
|
|
64,512
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
491,181
|
|
495,652
|
|
69,191
|
Total liabilities
|
5,020,975
|
|
3,576,214
|
|
499,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEZZANINE EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
1,931,529
|
|
2,024,538
|
|
282,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Autohome shareholders' equity
|
23,951,737
|
|
24,104,561
|
|
3,364,867
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
(682,616)
|
|
(771,652)
|
|
(107,718)
|
Total equity
|
23,269,121
|
|
23,332,909
|
|
3,257,149
|
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity
|
30,221,625
|
|
28,933,661
|
|
4,038,982
UN A UDITE D RECONCILIATION BETWEEN U.S. GAAP AND IFRS Accounting Standards
The unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income for the six month ended June 30, 2025 and the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of June 30, 2025 (collectively, the "Unaudited Interim Financial Statements") of Autohome Inc., its subsidiaries, the variable interest entities, and the subsidiaries of the variable interest entities (collectively, the "Company") are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (the "U.S. GAAP"), and the differences between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the "Reconciliation Statement") have been disclosed in the Appendix - Unaudited Reconciliation Between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards attached herein.
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company in Hong Kong, has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with International Standards on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information" issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board.
Appendix
The Unaudited Interim Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRS Accounting Standards. The effects of material differences between the Unaudited Interim Financial Statements prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards are as follows:
Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income:
|
|
|
Fo r six months ended June 30,
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
Reconciliation of net income in the consolidated statements of income
|
|
(in thousands)
|
Net income as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
882,440
|
|
743,309
|
IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares (Note a)
|
|
126,264
|
|
64,042
|
Leases (Note b)
|
|
(285)
|
|
1,253
|
Share-based compensations (Note c)
|
|
(16,419)
|
|
(8,625)
|
Net income as reported under IFRS Accounting
Standards
|
|
992,000
|
|
799,979
Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|
|
A s of
Dec e mbe r 31,
|
|
As of
June 30,
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
RMB
|
|
RMB
|
Reconciliation of total equity in the consolidated balance sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
Total equity as reported under U.S. GAAP
|
|
23,269,121
|
|
23,332,909
|
IFRS Accounting Standards adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shares (Note a)
|
|
1,693,068
|
|
1,858,262
|
Leases (Note b)
|
|
(8,019)
|
|
(6,766)
|
Total equity as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards
|
|
24,954,170
|
|
25,184,405
Notes:
Basis of Preparation
The Directors of the Company are responsible for preparation of the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The Reconciliation Statement was prepared based on the Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2025 prepared under U.S. GAAP, with adjustments made (if any) thereto in arriving at the unaudited financial information of the Company prepared under IFRS Accounting Standards. The adjustments reflect the differences between the Company's accounting policies under U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards.
(a) Preferred Shares
Under U.S. GAAP, the preferred shares of the Company are accounted for as mezzanine equity, which is subsequently accreted to the amount which equals to redemption value of each series of preferred shares.
Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the preferred shares, which are redeemable at the option of the holder, represent a financial liability. And the financial liability is measured at fair value and changes in the fair value are reflected in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income. The amount of change in the fair value of the financial liability that is attributable to changes in the credit risk of the liability shall be recognized in other comprehensive income/(loss); the remaining amount of change in the fair value of the liability shall be recognized in profit or loss.
Accordingly, the reconciliation includes a fair value profit change of RMB126.26 million and RMB64.04 million recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income for each of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively. The reconciliation also includes the difference between mezzanine equity under U.S. GAAP and financial liabilities under IFRS Accounting Standards of RMB1,693.07 million and RMB1,858.26 million as at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(b) Leases
For operating leases under U.S. GAAP, the subsequent measurement of the lease liability is based on the present value of the remaining lease payments using the discount rate determined at lease commencement, while the right-of-use asset is remeasured at the amount of the lease liability, adjusted for the remaining balance of any lease incentives received, cumulative prepaid or accrued rents, unamortized initial direct costs and any impairment. This treatment under U.S. GAAP results in straight line expense being incurred over the lease term, as opposed to IFRS Accounting Standards which generally yields a "front-loaded" expense with more expense recognized in earlier years of the lease.
Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expenses difference recognized in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income of RMB0.29 million (negative) and RMB1.25 million for each of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively. The reconciliation also includes a difference in total equity of RMB8.02 million (negative) and RMB6.77 million (negative) as at December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(c) Share-based Compensation
Under U.S. GAAP, the Company has elected to recognize compensation expense using the straight-line method for all share-based awards granted with service conditions that have a graded vesting schedule. For awards with performance condition and multiple service dates, if the performance conditions are all set at inception and independent for each year, each tranche is accounted for as a separate award with its own requisite service period. Compensation cost is recognized over the respective requisite service period separately for each separately-vesting tranche as though each tranche of the award is, in substance, a separate award.
Under IFRS Accounting Standards, the accelerated method is required to recognize compensation expense for all employee equity awards granted with graded vesting.
Accordingly, the reconciliation includes an expense recognition difference in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income of RMB16.42 million (negative) and RMB8.63 million (negative) for each of the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.
|
[1] The reporting currency of the Company is Renminbi ("RMB"). For readers' convenience, certain amounts throughout the release are presented in US dollars ("US$"). Unless otherwise noted, all conversions from RMB to US$ are translated at the noon buying rate of US$1.00 to RMB7.1636 on June 30, 2025 in the City of New York for cable transfers of RMB as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at such rate.
[2] For more information on this and other non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.
[3] It represented the loss of an investment with fair value below its initial investment, which was recognized at "interest and investment income, net". The impact was considered to be not directly related to the Company's operating activities.
SOURCE Autohome Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment