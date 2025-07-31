Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter And Interim 2025 Financial Results

BEIJING, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM ; HKEX: 2518) ("Autohome" or the "Company"), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1,758.1 million (US$245.4 million), compared to RMB1,872.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net income attributable to Autohome in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB415.7 million (US$58.0 million), compared to RMB524.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB398.9 million (US$55.7 million), compared to RMB509.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) [2] in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB475.7 million (US$66.4 million), compared to RMB572.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share repurchase: As of July 25, 2025, the Company had repurchased 5,349,886 American depositary shares ("ADSs") for a total cost of approximately US$142.4 million.

Mr. Song Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated, "We continued to make steady progress in advancing our O2O strategy by optimizing synergies between online and offline resources. At the same time, we accelerated AI-driven product innovation to empower user decision-making and improve cost efficiency for our customers. Powered by DeepSeek and our auto-related proprietary big data capabilities, our AI smart assistant delivers industry-leading performance in answering questions across both new and used vehicles scenarios. Meanwhile, our new retail business continued to expand its footprint, with the number of franchised stores surpassing 200 by the end of June, significantly expanding our reach to a broader consumer base."

"Looking ahead, we will continue to expand the applications of AI across our products and services, and deepen the deployment of our O2O automotive ecosystem. By capitalizing on key industry trends - electrification, intelligence and globalization, we will further drive the transformation of the automotive consumer experience and deliver greater value to both our users and customers."

Mr. Craig Yan Zeng, Chief Financial Officer of Autohome, added, "Through the upgrade of our content matrix and innovative initiatives, we have further strengthened Autohome's content ecosystem advantages and achieved steady user growth. According to QuestMobile, our average number of mobile daily active users grew by 11.5% year-over-year, reaching 75.74 million in June. Notably, online marketplace and others revenues increased by 20.5% year-over-year in the second quarter, driven primarily by the robust performance of our new retail business, which also contributed to the rapid rise in our new energy vehicle revenues. Moving forward in 2025, we will remain committed to capturing emerging growth opportunities while maintaining disciplined cost controls to deliver sustainable value to our shareholders."

Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1,758.1 million (US$245.4 million), compared to RMB1,872.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



Media services revenues were RMB279.4 million (US$39.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB432.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to reduced advertising spending by internal combustion engine automakers.

Leads generation services revenues were RMB732.6 million (US$102.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB820.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Online marketplace and others revenues were RMB746.1 million (US$104.2 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB619.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB503.4 million (US$70.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB346.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to higher transaction costs associated with the Company's innovative business in lower-tier cities. Share-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB3.4 million (US$0.5 million), compared to RMB1.9 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB1,015.7 million (US$141.8 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,185.3 million in the corresponding period of 2024.



Sales and marketing expenses were RMB630.0 million (US$87.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB752.5 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in marketing and promotional expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB13.3 million (US$1.9 million), compared to RMB10.1 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were RMB132.7 million (US$18.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB117.6 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Share-based compensation expenses included in general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB15.8 million (US$2.2 million), compared to RMB10.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Product development expenses were RMB253.0 million (US$35.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB315.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in personnel-related expenses. Share-based compensation expenses included in product development expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million), compared to RMB18.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Operating Profit

Operating profit was RMB296.6 million (US$41.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB412.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was RMB60.6 million (US$8.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB102.2 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net Income Attributable to A utohome

Net income attributable to Autohome was RMB415.7 million (US$58.0 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB524.8 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Earnings per Share/ADS

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB398.9 million (US$55.7 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB509.7 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were RMB0.85 (US$0.12) and RMB0.85 (US$0.12), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.05 and RMB1.05, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB3.40 (US$0.47) and RMB3.38 (US$0.47), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.20 and RMB4.19, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024.

Adjusted Net Income A ttributable to A utohome (Non-GAAP) and Non-GAAP EPS/ADS

Adjusted net income attributable to Autohome (Non-GAAP) was RMB475.7 million (US$66.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB572.4 million in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS were RMB1.01 (US$0.14) and RMB1.01 (US$0.14), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS of RMB1.18 and RMB1.18, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024. Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB4.06 (US$0.57) and RMB4.04 (US$0.56), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.72 and RMB4.71, respectively, in the corresponding period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB22.05 billion (US$3.08 billion). Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB495.0 million (US$69.1 million).

Employees

The Company had 4,360 employees as of June 30, 2025, including 1,311 employees from TTP Car, Inc.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 31, 2025 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference call using the registration link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM ; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. Its mission is to relentlessly reduce auto industry decision-making and transaction costs driven by advanced technology. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company's dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome's platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services. For further information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Autohome's business outlook, Autohome's strategic and operational plans and quotations from management in this announcement contain forward-looking statements. Autohome may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Autohome's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Autohome's goals and strategies; Autohome's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online automobile advertising market in China; Autohome's ability to attract and retain users and advertisers and further enhance its brand recognition; Autohome's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; competition in the online automobile advertising industry; relevant government policies and regulatory environment of China; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Autohome's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Autohome does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement net income presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome, Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS and earnings per ADS, Adjusted net margin and Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome as net income attributable to Autohome excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisition, investment loss relating to non-operating impact of a write-down of the initial investment in a financial product, and loss/(gain) pickup of equity method investments, with all the reconciliation items adjusted for related income tax effects. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ordinary shares. We define non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by the basic and diluted weighted average number of ADSs. We define Adjusted net margin as Adjusted Net Income attributable to Autohome divided by total net revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Autohome before income tax expense, depreciation expenses of property and equipment, amortization expenses of intangible assets and share-based compensation expenses. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, in addition to net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand our operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess our core operating results, as they exclude certain non-cash charges or items that are non-operating in nature. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations as they excluded certain items that have been and will continue to be incurred in the future, but such items should be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

