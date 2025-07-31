City Electric Supply Wraps Sixth Straight Year Of Growth, Celebrates Milestones Across North America

CES opens 36 branches, celebrates longtime locations, and strengthens leadership across the U.S. and Canada.

DALLAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Electric Supply (CES) recently wrapped up its sixth consecutive year of growth across North America. With new branches, expanded operations, and key leadership appointments, CES continues to build on its mission to support customers and communities in every market it serves.

"We stayed focused on investing in the people and places that drive our business forward," said Co-CEO Andrew Dawes. "This year, we opened new branches, marked important milestones, and strengthened our operations-all while staying true to our values. We're proud of how far we've come and excited for what's next."

In the 2024-2025 fiscal year, CES opened 36 new branches across the U.S. and Canada and celebrated 25-year anniversaries at 11 locations. These long-standing branches continue to demonstrate the value of consistent, community-based service.

"Our branch anniversaries speak volumes," Co-CEO John Gray said. "They show the lasting impact of a local CES branch, where teams know their customers and understand their needs. These branches earn the trust of their communities year after year."

To better support the growing Canadian market, CES opened a new fulfillment center in Toronto - the company's first in Canada and sixth in North America. The new facility improves shipping efficiency and helps CES deliver products faster to branches and customers throughout the region.

"Toronto filled a key gap in our supply chain," said Rich Antonaros, Director of CES Online North America. "With the amount of branches we have in Canada, we needed a facility that could move products faster. Now, we're better equipped to deliver what our customers within the timeframe of which they need it."

During the fiscal year, CES made more than 227 internal promotions and welcomed more than 1,000 new team members across North America, strengthening its workforce and preparing for continued growth. The company also introduced several leadership changes across key departments. Global Chief Legal Officer Meg Shockley retired after six years and was succeeded by General Counsel of North America Denton Muse, formerly associate general counsel and a CES team member for more than eight years. Sharon Hong, who first joined CES's holding company in 2019, was promoted to chief communications and marketing officer for North America after serving as global vice president of internal communications for CES and its sister company in the UK, City Electrical Factors.

In Learning & Development, Training Manager Blair Cook stepped into a leadership role following the retirement of Janie Brown, who spent more than seven years with CES. Cook's promotion builds on his own seven-year tenure and his previous role as training team lead. Chief Technology Officer Rob Hodgson retired after 26 years of service. Nancy McConeghy, who joined CES from another electrical distributor, succeeded him. She brings to the role 30 years of experience leading large teams and 25 years of driving IT innovation.

"Our success is possible thanks to our people," said Co-CEO Andrew Dawes. "That's why we invest in strong leadership - it creates momentum at every level, from national operations to local branches."

With more than 5,000 employees across North America and a new fiscal year underway, CES remains committed to steady, sustainable growth rooted in service, convenience, and support for the teams and customers who make it all possible.

SOURCE City Electric Supply

