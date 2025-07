Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) Clinical Trials Market Landscape Report 2025 Featuring Novartis, BMS, ICON, Abbvie, Parexel, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amgen, Laboratory Corp Of America, IQVIA, Syneos Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover key insights with the "Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025." This comprehensive report offers top-line data on Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) trials worldwide, covering trial numbers, enrollment, regions, phases, and sponsors. Enhance decision-making and gain a competitive edge.

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial report provides an overview of Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) Clinical trials scenario. This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren).

The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. Report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials). The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are generated using the analyst's proprietary database - Pharma - Clinical trials database.

Clinical trials are collated from 80+ different clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, news etc across the globe. Clinical trials database undergoes periodic update by dynamic process. The report enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create an effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope



The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

Report provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The report provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

The Report provides enrollment trends for the past five years Report provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa

Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) to Immunology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries

Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) to Immunology Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries

Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren)

Jun 10, 2025: argenx Presents New Efgartigimod Data at EULAR 2025 Highlighting Positive Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Results in Myositis and Sjogren's Disease

May 28, 2025: Resolve Therapeutics and Duke Medical School Initiate Observational Study of Cell-Free RNA in Polytrauma Patients

Apr 30, 2025: Cullinan Therapeutics to begin US trial of CLN-978 to treat Sjogren's disease

Apr 29, 2025: HiFiBiO Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for A Novel Immunology Antibody at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Clinical Immunology Society

Apr 21, 2025: Immunovant Announces Next Phase of Growth With Roivant Including Changes to Its Leadership Team and Additional Indications SjD and CLE for IMVT-1402

Apr 14, 2025: Ainos Secures TFDA Approval and IRB Clearance to Advance VELDONA Clinical Trials for HIV Oral Warts and Sjogren's Syndrome in Taiwan

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots Appendix

Top Companies Participating in Sicca Syndrome (Sjogren) Therapeutics Clinical Trials



Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

ICON Plc

AbbVie Inc

Parexel International Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Amgen Inc

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

IQVIA Holdings Inc Syneos Health Inc

