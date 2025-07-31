Realtor Anne Soares Launches Pawsitive Connections Podcast To Celebrate Local Businesses, Promote Pet-Friendly Homes

Pawsitive Connections unites pet lovers and local businesses to share stories, build community, and make every home safe for people and pets

- Anne Soares, Realtor®, advocate, and host of Pawsitive ConnectionsDARTMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anne Soares , a Massachusetts and Rhode Island licensed real estate agent with revolv Real Estate and lifelong animal advocate known as the "Realtor Who Loves Pets," is proud to announce the launch of her new podcast, "Pawsitive Connections ." The show brings together local business owners, pet lovers, and community members to share inspiring stories, expert insights, and practical advice, celebrating the bond between people, pets, and the communities they call home. Pawsitive Connections is hosted on YouTube and anyone looking to connect with Soares or be a guest can do so through her podcast page on her website. Each episode invites viewers into thoughtful conversations centered on care for animals, for neighbors, and for the places we live and work.Known locally as“The Realtor Who Loves Pets,” Soares merges her real estate expertise with her deep compassion for animals to help clients find homes that are not only safe and comfortable for humans but also supportive of pets' well-being. Her new podcast is a natural extension of her mission to create safer, happier communities for all.Each episode of Pawsitive Connections features guests from a variety of industries such as pet safety, pet business owners, rescue advocates, and pet owners, who share real stories, pet tips, and behind-the-scenes knowledge that highlight the incredible ways animals enrich our lives. With a warm and welcoming style, Soares guides conversations that reflect her commitment to connection, safety, and compassion.“This podcast is a way to uplift the amazing people and businesses in our community,” said Soares.“Whether you're a pet owner, a local entrepreneur, or someone just looking for heartwarming stories and helpful real estate tips, Pawsitive Connections is a place to feel inspired and informed.”A Unique Path from Risk Auditor to Real Estate AdvocateBefore embarking on a career in real estate, Soares spent eight years as a corporate auditor, helping banks and corporations assess and manage risk. Her sharp analytical skills and attention to detail now serve her real estate clients, especially those navigating complex transactions. In 2010, she and her husband launched a small business, Soares Martial Arts,which continues to serve the local community and promote safety and empowerment through self-defense training.Her unique background, coupled with her passion for animal rescue, gives Soares a multidimensional approach to real estate. She donates a portion of every commission to animal rescue organizations, and she's known for going above and beyond to ensure the homes her clients buy or sell are truly pet friendly.Soares's commitment to community safety goes far beyond property lines. This was evident at her recent“Sip & Safety” event, held on April 23, 2025, at Soares Martial Arts. The evening brought local business owners and neighbors together for personal safety resources, real estate advice, and meaningful connection. The event is just one example of how Soares continues to enrich the community where she and her family have put down strong roots; values she now brings into every real estate transaction as she helps clients buy and sell homes that support both safety and connection.“My mission has always been to ensure our community is safe,” Soares said.“Whether that's by finding pet-friendly homes or teaching others how to protect themselves, I believe we all thrive when we support one another.”Finding Homes for People and PetsSoares brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to her podcast and her practice. As a pet parent to two rescued Labrador retrievers, she understands the unique challenges and joys of moving with animals. On each episode of Pawsitive Connections, she closes with pet-focused tips that help demystify the moving process. In one recent episode, Soares shared three things she learned when her own move didn't go as planned:Pack for your pet, too: Keep at least two days of food, medications, and pet bowls accessible during the move.Have a Plan B: If staying with family isn't an option, research pet-friendly hotels in advance.Manage stress for your pet's sake: Animals pick up on our emotions. Staying calm and positive can help them adjust more smoothly.“My clients know their pets' happiness is always my priority,” said Soares.“A home should be a safe haven for everyone-including the four-legged members of the family.”Local Impact Through Community and ConversationSoares's podcast has already gained attention for its authenticity, informative content, and celebration of local voices. On a recent appearance on Tell Us a Story, hosted by Red Hilton of Belmont City Press, Soares was praised for her dedication to promoting pet-friendly living and community safety.“Anne's unique approach helps her clients not only find their perfect homes but also supports our entire community in feeling safer and more connected,” Hilton noted.Invitation to Join the ConversationSoares is currently seeking guests for future episodes of Pawsitive Connections. Local business owners, pet professionals, animal lovers, and community organizers are encouraged to reach out via AnneSoares to share their stories and insights with a broader audience.For those interested in pet-friendly real estate guidance whether buying, selling, or investing, Soares offers personalized, compassionate service across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With her deep understanding of both human and animal needs, she helps clients create the kind of homes that truly feel like home.“Home is more than walls and a roof,” said Soares.“It's where we feel safe, supported, and surrounded by the ones we love, including our pets.”About Anne Soares:Anne Soares is a licensed Realtorserving Massachusetts and Rhode Island. With a background in corporate auditing and small business ownership, she brings analytical precision and entrepreneurial spirit to every transaction. Passionate about animal rescue and pet-friendly living, Soares is the host of the Pawsitive Connections podcast and a community advocate for safety and inclusion. She donates a portion of each commission to support animal rescue efforts and helps clients find homes that fit their lifestyle and values.For podcast appearances or real estate inquiries, visit .

