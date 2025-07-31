403
Spain’s Laporte on Verge on Al-Nassr Exit
(MENAFN) Spain international Aymeric Laporte is poised to depart Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, with head coach Jorge Jesus confirming the club is actively seeking a new center-back.
The 31-year-old defender was omitted from Al-Nassr’s pre-season camp in Austria, fueling growing speculation about a potential return to Athletic Bilbao.
That speculation gained traction after Jesus openly acknowledged Laporte’s likely departure.
"We need a central defender. Laporte will leave Al-Nassr and a replacement will come in," the coach stated.
Laporte arrived at Al-Nassr from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 and has completed two seasons in the Saudi Pro League. However, he is reportedly eager to return to European football in hopes of securing a spot in Spain’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Athletic Bilbao appears to be the frontrunner to land Laporte, who began his professional journey in the Basque club’s academy. He made 222 first-team appearances before transferring to Manchester City in 2018.
The La Liga side, which secured a fourth-place finish last season and clinched a UEFA Champions League berth, faces mounting defensive concerns. They were dealt a blow earlier this summer when it was confirmed that Yeray Alvarez had been suspended after testing positive for a banned substance used in a hair-loss treatment following cancer recovery.
Compounding the defensive crisis, center-back Unai Egiluz sustained a knee injury during a 2-1 friendly loss to Racing Santander, leaving Daniel Vivian as Athletic’s only available central defender.
