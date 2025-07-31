Combined Arms Celebrates 10 Years Of Impact Supporting Veterans Nationwide

From a single-city pilot in Houston to a nationally recognized veteran-serving platform, Combined Arms has connected tens of thousands of veterans, transitioning service members, and military families to the services they need to thrive in civilian life.

At the heart of this success is the Texas Veterans Network (TVN)-a statewide collaborative led by Combined Arms in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission that has connected over 95,000 unique military-connected individuals to critical services since its launch. With more than 350 vetted nonprofit and government partners, TVN is a national model for coordinated veteran care and successful community reintegration.

The model's success has drawn national attention and led to significant public partnerships across the country. Combined Arms now powers the Virginia Veterans Network in partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services ; supports the South Carolina Department of Veterans' Affairs in delivering efficient, connected veteran care statewide; and works with the New York City Department of Veterans' Services to improve access to employment, housing, and health services for one of the largest urban veteran populations in the nation.

"These public-sector partnerships show what's possible when we put the veteran at the center of the experience and work together across state lines, sectors, and organizations," said Mike Hutchings, CEO of Combined Arms. "We're proud to bring the best of technology, collaboration, and compassion to the veteran space-and to do so with incredible partners at every level."

Combined Arms also continues to lead with purpose beyond technology-providing emergency response during disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Beryl, delivering food assistance to more than 8,700 active duty and veteran families since 2021, and launching targeted initiatives for veteran employment, mental health, and justice-involved populations.

As Combined Arms enters its second decade, it is poised for continued national expansion. The organization is actively exploring partnerships with additional states, municipalities, and military bases to ensure that every veteran-regardless of geography-has streamlined access to the resources they've earned.

The goal is clear: to build a connected, nationwide network where every service member, veteran, and their family can thrive in their post-military lives. With a data-driven approach, a proven model, and an unwavering commitment to collaboration, Combined Arms is setting the national standard for veteran support in the 21st century.

About Combined Arms

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Combined Arms is revolutionizing veteran support nationwide through its cutting-edge technology platform. Operating across multiple states, Combined Arms' innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) platform seamlessly connects veteran-focused nonprofits, agencies, and communities, ensuring veterans and military families thrive wherever they call home.

For more information, visit CombinedArms . For media inquiries, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Combined Arms