Festi Hf.: Managers' Transactions Share Option Agreement


2025-07-31 05:31:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see the attached announcement regarding the execution of a share option agreement by a manager. The agreement is made in accordance with the share option plan for the CEO, senior management and key employees of the Group, which was approved at Festi's Annual General Meeting on March 6, 2024.

Attachments

  • Magnús Hafliðason - tilkynning
  • Kaupréttaráætlun fyrir forstjóra, æðstu stjórnendur og lykilstarfsmenn Festi hf. og dótturfélaga

