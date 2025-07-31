Glaucoma Global Clinical Trials Market Landscape Report 2025 Featuring Alcon, Abbvie, Santen Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Kowa, Viatris, Merck, Novartis, Senju Pharmaceutical, Bausch Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights with the "Glaucoma - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025." This comprehensive report outlines the global scenario of glaucoma clinical trials, offering top-line data by region, country, phase, and sponsor type. Leverage key findings to enhance decision-making and optimize strategies in the competitive clinical trials landscape.

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The clinical trial report offers a comprehensive overview of the global landscape for Glaucoma clinical trials. This detailed analysis provides key insights into trial numbers and average enrollment rates across leading nations. The report encompasses a thorough coverage of clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, endpoint status, and sponsor type. Additionally, it highlights prominent drugs currently undergoing trials, based on the number of ongoing studies.

The analyst Clinical Trial Reports are meticulously compiled using the proprietary Pharma - Clinical Trials Database. Data is aggregated from over 80 clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, and news sources worldwide, and the database is updated dynamically to reflect the latest information.

The report significantly enhances decision-making capabilities, empowering stakeholders to craft effective counterstrategies and secure a competitive edge. It should be noted that certain sections of the report may undergo modifications based on data availability and relevance.

Scope



Provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape.

Includes top-level data related to clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), trial status, trial phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status.

Reviews key companies involved and lists all trials (title, phase, and status) associated with each company.

Details unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, or withdrawn) with reasons for non-completion.

Discusses enrollment trends from the past five years. Offers the latest industry news from the past three months.

Reasons to Buy



Facilitates the development of strategic business initiatives related to investment.

Identifies optimal locations for conducting clinical trials, maximizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Provides top-level analysis of the Global Clinical Trials Market, aiding in the discovery of key business opportunities.

Enhances understanding of trial counts and enrollment trends by country in the global therapeutics market.

Enables interpretation of clinical trial success rates by presenting comparative scenarios of completed and uncompleted trials. Supports clinical trial assessment for indications at global, regional, and country levels.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Guidance

The analyst Clinical Trials Report Coverage

Clinical Trials by Region

Clinical Trials by G7 Countries



Proportion of Glaucoma to Ophthalmology Clinical Trials



Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by E7 Countries



Proportion of Glaucoma to Ophthalmology Clinical Trials



Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors

Prominent Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Glaucoma

Jun 24, 2025: Perfuse Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trials in Glaucoma and Diabetic Retinopathy Patients

May 07, 2025: Galimedix Therapeutics completes SAD portion of Phase I trial of oral GAL-101

May 05, 2025: Palatin Presents Promising Preclinical Data for Melanocortin Agonist PL9588 at ARVO 2025, Highlighting a Dual-Action Glaucoma Therapy

Apr 24, 2025: Stealth Biotherapeutics To Present New Bevemipretide Data at ARVO Annual Meeting Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alcon Inc

AbbVie Inc

Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Kowa Co Ltd

Viatris Inc

Merck & Co Inc

Novartis AG

Senju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Bausch Health Companies Inc

For more information about this clinical trials report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900