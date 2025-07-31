H.E. Ahmed Aljarwan, President Of The GCTP, Praises France, UK, Canada And Malta For Steps To Recognise Palestine

H.E. Ahmed Aljarwan, President of the GCTP

H.E. Ahmed Aljarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises France, UK, Canada and Malta for announcing the recognition of Palestine

- Ahmed Aljarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and PeaceGENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Speaking to the press, H.E. Ahmed Aljarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), made an urgent appeal for enhanced global parliamentary cooperation to address escalating threats to peace, tolerance, and justice. His call came during the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, convened at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva.The high-level forum was jointly organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations, with Speakers of Parliaments from across the globe gathered at the UN Hall in Geneva. H.E. Aljarwan commended both institutions for their continuing leadership in multilateral dialogue and praised participating parliaments for their unity amid mounting international crises.On behalf of the GCTP, H.E. Aljarwan offered heartfelt congratulations to France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Malta for announcing their intention to recognize the State of Palestine-calling these diplomatic commitments“courageous milestones on the path to justice and lasting peace.” He highlighted that these recognitions reflect a growing consensus among world powers to support a fair, two-state solution in the Middle East.“These declarations represent powerful diplomatic strides toward ending one of the longest-standing conflicts of our time,” he said.“They show a reaffirmed commitment to international law, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”H.E. Aljarwan denounced the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as a combination of war, siege, and systematic starvation inflicted upon innocent civilians in blatant violation of international humanitarian law. He called for coordinated legislative efforts to end the suffering and reinforce global accountability.“We cannot, in good conscience, turn a blind eye,” he declared.“We call for urgent international parliamentary mobilisation to uphold justice and end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.”He expressed full support for the outcomes of the recent UN International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of Palestine and the Two-State Solution, held in New York on 28 July.“The calls for an immediate ceasefire are clear,” he said.“We must transform these collective voices into lasting action.”H.E. Aljarwan also underscored the dangerous spread of hate speech and toxic rhetoric worldwide, particularly via media platforms and online discourse. He warned that such divisive trends threaten social cohesion and stoke further violence.He stressed that parliaments must take proactive steps by enacting legislative frameworks that counter hate and extremism, while also championing educational and media initiatives that promote tolerance, moderation, and interfaith understanding.“In today's context, parliaments have a moral and legislative responsibility to serve as beacons of peace,” he said.“Legislation must reinforce civil dialogue and build bridges of mutual respect.”Furthermore, he welcomed the recently achieved ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, framing it as an example of effective diplomacy in action.“This agreement is a positive step toward reducing tensions and preserving both regional peace and international stability,” he noted.“It proves that dialogue still holds the power to prevent conflict.”In his concluding remarks, H.E. Aljarwan issued a call to all parliamentary delegations to intensify collaboration with the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace and its legislative arm, the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, which is consisted of members of over 100 national parliaments from across the globe.“The path to a more peaceful and just world depends on shared responsibility,” he said.“Let us unite in our efforts to institutionalize tolerance, promote peaceful coexistence, and ensure that the values of human dignity are protected across borders.”He emphasized that peace is not solely the work of diplomats but also the charge of lawmakers, educators, and civil societies.“We must act together, legislatively and morally, to dismantle the root causes of division and conflict,” H.E. Aljarwan concluded.“Only then can we truly pave the way for a more inclusive and secure global future.”The Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, headquartered in Malta, works globally with national governments, parliaments, and civil society organizations to advance conflict resolution, the protection of human rights, and a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding.H.E. Ahmed Aljarwan, a former President of the Arab Parliament and former Member of the UAE Federal National Council, is the Founder and President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace in Malta and Head of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Culture and Religious Tolerance in Spain.

