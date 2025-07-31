Two Teens Arrested In Delhi Road Rage Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Two persons were arrested on charges of opening fire on a family when the latter asked them not to honk in Delhi's Kamla market area.

The accused, identified as Mohd Amaan alias and Noman, both aged 19, are residents of Brahampuri in the national capital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan said in a statement on Thursday.

The police have recovered one pistol, spent cartridge and a scooty used in the commission of the crime.

The incident occurred on July 25 near Mohalla Nihariyan Chowk, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi.

Detailing the sequence of the event, the victim told the police that he was going to his in‐laws' house with his wife and children on a motorcycle, when two boys on a white Suzuki Burgman scooty obstructed them.

When his wife questioned them for not honking, the scooty rider abused them, and the pillion rider opened fire before fleeing, the victim said.

Acting on the victim's complaint, a case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act was registered.

Detailing about the operation, the police said a team led by Sub-Inspector Parminder was formed to trace the accused. With the swift action and analysis of the CCTV footage of the vicinity, the accused were traced and arrested, the police statement said.

