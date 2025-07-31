India Textile Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insights And Forecast 2025-2033

How Big is the India Textile Market?

The India textile market size reached USD 146.6 Billion in 2024. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach USD 213.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85% during 2025–2033.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Market Size in 2024 : USD 146.6 Billion

Market Size in 2033 : USD 213.5 Billion

Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 3.85%

India Textile Market Trends:

The India textile market is also experiencing a sharp wave of change, propelled by growing domestic consumption, the widening e-commerce platforms, and rising international demand for eco-friendly textiles. The industry, with its strong cultural and industrial significance, is also transforming with the implementation of new technologies like automation, digital printing, and AI-driven supply chain management. Similarly, increasing consciousness towards environment-friendly production techniques and organic fibers is encouraging manufacturers to reorient their units in line with international sustainability standards.

Furthermore, the government's thrust through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for man-made fibers and technical textiles is further increasing sectoral competitiveness. Further, textile clusters in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra are also consolidating smart machinery to upgrade quality and output efficiency. The increase in demand for performance apparel, fashion fabrics, and home furnishings is also adding to diversified revenues, making the market more robust to world shocks.

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-textile-market/requestsample

India Textile Market Scope and Growth:

In the future, the horizons of the India textile market are vast, with tremendous growth anticipated in exports and domestic demand. The increasing disposable income of the urban and rural communities is directly translating into the need for garments, technical textiles, and value-added products. Furthermore, India's abundance of raw materials like cotton, jute, and silk gives it a special competitive edge with low import reliance. What's more, foreign investment in textile parks and integrated value chain creation are opening doors to scalable production models.

More importantly, partnership arrangements between Indian companies and overseas brands are driving creativity in terms of design and material, further enhancing India's image in world fashion markets. The increasing focus on digitization and omni-channel shopping is enabling companies to connect with consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, opening new revenue frontiers. Additionally, the emergence of sustainable fashion among millennials and Gen Z is creating new avenues for ethical sourcing and low-carbon manufacturing brands. With strong policy support, competent manpower, and growing consumer awareness, the India textile market is ready for vibrant and inclusive growth.

India Textile Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Natural Fibers

Polyesters

Nylon Others

Raw Material Insights:



Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk Others

Application Insights:



Household

Technical

Fashion and Clothing Others

Regional Insights:



North India

West and Central India

South India East and Northeast India

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2019-2024)

Market Outlook (2025-2033)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302