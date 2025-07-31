India Textile Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Insights And Forecast 2025-2033
How Big is the India Textile Market?
The India textile market size reached USD 146.6 Billion in 2024. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach USD 213.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85% during 2025–2033.
Base Year: 2024
Historical Years: 2019-2024
Forecast Years: 2025-2033
Market Size in 2024 : USD 146.6 Billion
Market Size in 2033 : USD 213.5 Billion
Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 3.85%
India Textile Market Trends:
The India textile market is also experiencing a sharp wave of change, propelled by growing domestic consumption, the widening e-commerce platforms, and rising international demand for eco-friendly textiles. The industry, with its strong cultural and industrial significance, is also transforming with the implementation of new technologies like automation, digital printing, and AI-driven supply chain management. Similarly, increasing consciousness towards environment-friendly production techniques and organic fibers is encouraging manufacturers to reorient their units in line with international sustainability standards.
Furthermore, the government's thrust through initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for man-made fibers and technical textiles is further increasing sectoral competitiveness. Further, textile clusters in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra are also consolidating smart machinery to upgrade quality and output efficiency. The increase in demand for performance apparel, fashion fabrics, and home furnishings is also adding to diversified revenues, making the market more robust to world shocks.
India Textile Market Scope and Growth:
In the future, the horizons of the India textile market are vast, with tremendous growth anticipated in exports and domestic demand. The increasing disposable income of the urban and rural communities is directly translating into the need for garments, technical textiles, and value-added products. Furthermore, India's abundance of raw materials like cotton, jute, and silk gives it a special competitive edge with low import reliance. What's more, foreign investment in textile parks and integrated value chain creation are opening doors to scalable production models.
More importantly, partnership arrangements between Indian companies and overseas brands are driving creativity in terms of design and material, further enhancing India's image in world fashion markets. The increasing focus on digitization and omni-channel shopping is enabling companies to connect with consumers in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, opening new revenue frontiers. Additionally, the emergence of sustainable fashion among millennials and Gen Z is creating new avenues for ethical sourcing and low-carbon manufacturing brands. With strong policy support, competent manpower, and growing consumer awareness, the India textile market is ready for vibrant and inclusive growth.
India Textile Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Insights:
-
Natural Fibers
Polyesters
Nylon
Others
Raw Material Insights:
-
Cotton
Chemical
Wool
Silk
Others
Application Insights:
-
Household
Technical
Fashion and Clothing
Others
Regional Insights:
-
North India
West and Central India
South India
East and Northeast India
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.
Key highlights of the Report:
-
Market Performance (2019-2024)
Market Outlook (2025-2033)
COVID-19 Impact on the Market
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Strategic Recommendations
Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Structure of the Market
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
