Rose Murphy Launches A Memoir Of Medical Miracles And The Strength Of The Human Spirit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In her compelling new memoir,“Everlasting Rose,” author and nurse Rose Murphy shares her extraordinary 0.1% survival story through pancreatic cancer, T-cell lymphoma, leukemia, sepsis, and more, with all proceeds going to cancer research at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Rose Murphy, RN, BSN, MHA, announces the release of her inspirational memoir Everlasting Rose: One Woman's Amazing Survival in Defiance of Life-Threatening Cancers and Sepsis, a gripping true story of a woman's relentless will to live. Spanning from age 56 to 81, Murphy recounts surviving multiple life-threatening conditions-including pancreatic cancer, peripheral T-cell lymphoma, leukemia, and systemic sepsis-with only a 0.1% statistical chance of survival.
Everlasting Rose is not just a medical memoir but a testament to the power of hope, faith, and determination. Through vivid storytelling, Murphy takes readers inside the operating rooms of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), through weeks of chemotherapy and radiation, a harrowing stem cell transplant, near-fatal sepsis, and countless setbacks, all while retaining her sense of humor and deep love for her family. Readers follow her journey from a nurse-turned-patient facing cancer, to a medical miracle supported by exceptional doctors, a devoted husband, and a resilient spirit.
“The odds were never in my favor, but I refused to give up,” says Murphy.“If even one reader finds strength, comfort, or inspiration in my experience, then every page was worth writing.” Her memoir pays tribute to the physicians who saved her life, including Dr. Carlos Fernandez-del Castillo and Dr. David P. Ryan at MGH, and celebrates the unwavering support of her husband Charlie and their family. Notably, Murphy has pledged to donate all net proceeds from the book to the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research at MGH, where her fight for survival was first won.
Written in an accessible and candid tone, Everlasting Rose also explores the emotional aftermath of survival-grappling with post-cancer health complications, facing Hurricane Irma, and reflecting on aging with optimism. Despite the serious nature of the content, Murphy infuses the memoir with light-hearted anecdotes and practical wisdom, making it not only a compelling read for patients and caregivers, but also a guidebook on resilience.
Rose's survival story has already touched many lives within her community and beyond. From medical professionals to family members and fellow patients, Everlasting Rose resonates as both a deeply personal and universally human story of perseverance. With chapters on living fully, disease prevention, and staying hopeful, Murphy's book leaves readers with tools for their own battles-medical or otherwise.
About the Author
Rose Murphy, RN, BSN, MHA, is a registered nurse, educator, and healthcare consultant who spent decades in the medical field before becoming a long-term survivor of pancreatic cancer, T-cell lymphoma, leukemia, and sepsis. Now 81 years old, she lives in Naples, Florida, with her husband Charlie. She is a mother, grandmother, and advocate for cancer research. All proceeds from Everlasting Rose support the Krantz Family Center for Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital. To connect with the author, email ... or call 518.424.8744.
