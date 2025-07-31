Tajikistan Embarks On New Climate Strategy To Meet Paris Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has officially launched the process of updating its nationally determined contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, Trend reports via the country's Committee for Environmental Protection.

The process was marked by an inception workshop titled Initiation of the NDC 3.0 update process in Tajikistan, organized by the committee in cooperation with UNDP Tajikistan, the NDC partnership, and with support from the government of the UK.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to the roadmap, methodology, and stakeholder engagement plan for updating the NDC. Tajikistan reaffirmed its commitment to climate-resilient development, enhanced adaptation strategies, and greater transparency in climate action monitoring and reporting.

Nationally determined contributions play a key role in the Paris Agreement, outlining each country's specific commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change. Under Article 4 of the Agreement, countries are obligated to develop, submit, and regularly update their NDCs to reflect their climate objectives.

Tajikistan submitted its last revised NDC in October 2021. In that submission, the country committed to reducing emissions by 40 to 50 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, conditional on international support. Additionally, it set an unconditional reduction target of 30 to 40 percent. The revised NDC also emphasized climate adaptation across key sectors such as energy, water, agriculture, forestry, and transport.