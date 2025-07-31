Pakistan, US Finalize Trade Deal To Boost Market Access And Investment

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan and the United States have successfully finalized a trade agreement aimed at enhancing market access, attracting investment, and promoting bilateral trade and cooperation in key sectors of mutual interest.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the breakthrough was achieved during a meeting between Pakistan's Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Jamison Greer. Also present at the meeting were Pakistan's Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul and Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

The agreement was publicly announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump through a post on Truth Social.

Also Read: A Daughter's Right Beyond Time: Pakistan's Top Court Rules Divorced Daughters Entitled to Father's Pension

The Finance Ministry stated that as a result of the agreement, bilateral tariffs, particularly those imposed on Pakistani exports to the US, will be reduced.

The move is expected to usher in a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in sectors such as energy, minerals, information technology, cryptocurrency, and others.

The ministry further noted that the deal will aid ongoing efforts to expand Pakistan's trade relations with the US and extend these ties to various American states.

Under the agreement, both countries will enjoy improved access to each other's markets, and a rise in US investment in Pakistan's infrastructure and development projects is anticipated.

The official statement emphasized that the trade pact reflects the leadership of both nations' commitment to deepening bilateral relations and strengthening trade and investment linkages.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had welcomed the deal on social media, announcing,“A trade deal with the US has been finalized. Alhamdulillah.”