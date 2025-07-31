Ukraine, Israel Waging Existential War, But Under Different Conditions Ex-Knesset Member
Ilatov noted that drawing direct comparisons between Israel and Ukraine is not entirely appropriate.
"I wouldn't compare Israel and Ukraine. You have your own unique situation, and Israel has its own. Each must be managed differently," Ilatov said.
He stressed that Israel is engaged in warfare on seven different fronts against various adversaries with distinct agendas - yet all united in their hostility toward Israel. These include, he noted, "terrorist states and terrorist organizations that have seized control of entire countries or regions and formed armies there, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as armed terrorist militias in Iraq or Yemen."Read also: Zelensky discusses joint arms production with Israel's FM
Ilatov also stressed that Israel faces hybrid warfare and unfriendly actions even from those who claim to be allies.
He noted that some closest partner states in Europe have refused to sell weapons to Israel when needed, or have declined to buy Israeli arms and technologies, trying to limit Israel in both conventional and defense markets.
"Ukraine, on the other hand, is in a very different situation. It has many partners," Ilatov said.
He pointed out the crucial importance of U.S. support for Ukraine, noting that Europe still cannot fully replace American assistance.
Ilatov said that most Israelis - and officially, Tel Aviv - support Ukraine, despite Kyiv's frequent support of anti-Israel resolutions at the UN. At the same time, he noted that Israel continues to engage in dialogue with Russia due to "numerous strategic regional issues" and because a large Jewish population still resides in the Russian Federation.
"This places Israel in a very uncomfortable position," Ilatov said.
When asked which aspects of Israel's defense experience could benefit Ukraine, Ilatov highlighted the importance of developing a security and defense roadmap, building a domestic defense ecosystem, managing multi-front warfare, and planning and executing complex operations with precision and depth.
Speaking about Ukraine's recent Operation Spiderweb, Ilatov said: "When operations are carried out the way they're supposed to be, they are truly impressive."
