Film-Makers Union Announces Laureates Of Annual Award
Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union has announced the list of laureates of the annual award, timed to coincide with National Cinema Day, a professional holiday for filmmakers celebrated on August 2.
In accordance with the decision of the Film-Makers's Union Secretariat, the recipients of the traditional award for 2025 are the following representatives of Azerbaijani cinema:
-
Parviz Hasanov (director) for his successful directing of the
feature-length documentary film "Bashlybel- Diary of the Siege of a
Village";
Daniil Guliyev for expressive visual solutions in the films
"Return of the Kino Mechanic" and "The Monologue of a Lonely
Man";
Sabuhi Atababayev for his artistic work in the feature films
"Taghiyev: Oil" and "Maybe";
Fahruz Shamiyev for his contribution to the organization of
international film festivals and the development of international
relations in Azerbaijani cinema.
Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union's Award is handed out annually to creative professionals who have distinguished themselves through their contribution to the development of national cinema.
The main purpose of the award is to highlight positive trends in domestic filmmaking and to encourage outstanding achievements across various areas of film production.
When determining the laureates, the Secretariat of Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union carefully analyzes the events of the past film season, monitors developments in the film industry, and makes the final decision through open voting.
