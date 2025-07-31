Great Return Program Hits 74% Completion As Rebuilding Accelerates

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The implementation level of the First State Program on the Great Return reached 74% in 2024, reflecting Azerbaijan's continued commitment to the reconstruction of its liberated territories, Azernews reports.

According to official data, over 21 billion manats (approximately $12.4 billion) have already been allocated for the restoration and construction of infrastructure across these regions.

Two new industrial parks have been established, bringing together 55 enterprises. To encourage investment and entrepreneurship, discounts and exemptions are being applied for businesses operating in the area. Moreover, the export of locally manufactured products from these zones has officially begun.

The progress underlines Azerbaijan's strategy to transform the liberated areas into vibrant economic hubs while ensuring the return of displaced populations under improved conditions.