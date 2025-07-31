403
Türkiye Set to Fuel Syria with Natural Gas
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to commence natural gas deliveries to Syria starting Saturday via a pipeline running through southern Kilis province, according to Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on Wednesday. This project is a collaborative effort involving Azerbaijan and Qatar.
Bayraktar confirmed to media that the arrangement includes a gas swap deal with Azerbaijan, with Azerbaijani gas routed through Kilis to Aleppo in Syria.
The initiative is designed to bolster Syria’s electricity generation capabilities and help stabilize its fragile energy infrastructure, the minister emphasized.
Türkiye finalized the natural gas pipeline connecting Kilis to Aleppo in May, with Qatar providing the necessary financial backing for the project, Bayraktar revealed.
The plan calls for Türkiye to supply 6 million cubic meters of natural gas to Syria daily, which is expected to power around 1,200 megawatts of electricity generation.
"This gas will be used as fuel in Syria's existing power plants," Bayraktar said, highlighting that the increased supply could raise daily electricity availability from just 3-4 hours to approximately 10 hours.
In addition to the gas supply, Türkiye will contribute 500 megawatts of electricity from its own reserves to meet Syria’s pressing energy demands.
Efforts are also underway to restore a previously operational electricity transmission line damaged on the Syrian side.
"There's been considerable damage on the Syrian side of that line," Bayraktar explained. "Once it is fully operational again, nearly 900 megawatts of electricity will be delivered to Syria, meeting the needs of about 1.6 million households."
