Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Man Dies After Settlers Set Vehicles On Fire In Ramallah


2025-07-31 05:04:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man suffocated to death while attempting to put out a fire that was lit by settlers in several vehicles in Silwad, while similar attacks occurred in Khirbet Abu Falah and Rammun towns, eastern Ramallah.
The man, aged 45, died after attempting to put out the fire that broke out in eight Palestinian vehicles, according to the WAFA to Thursday. (end)
