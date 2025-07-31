403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Man Dies After Settlers Set Vehicles On Fire In Ramallah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 31 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man suffocated to death while attempting to put out a fire that was lit by settlers in several vehicles in Silwad, while similar attacks occurred in Khirbet Abu Falah and Rammun towns, eastern Ramallah.
The man, aged 45, died after attempting to put out the fire that broke out in eight Palestinian vehicles, according to the WAFA to Thursday. (end)
ga
The man, aged 45, died after attempting to put out the fire that broke out in eight Palestinian vehicles, according to the WAFA to Thursday. (end)
ga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment