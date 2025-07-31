Qatar Airways Adds Services To Over 15 Destinations

Dhaka: Qatar Airways has announced an expanded winter schedule, adding flights to more than 15 destinations worldwide to keep up with increasing winter travel demand.

A key highlight of the new plan is the addition of another daily flight to London Heathrow, bringing the total to 10 flights per day from its hub at Hamad International Airport (HIA).

This growth in frequency strengthens the travel link between Doha and London, supported by British Airways' two daily flights on the same route.

Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer of Qatar Airways, noted a steady rise in passenger numbers, especially to popular cities such as London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.

“Our continuous addition of another daily flight demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional travel options through Hamad International Airport, the leading airport in the Middle East,” Antinori said.

The airline also announced new connectivity initiatives, including Virgin Australia's upcoming launch of flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing to three daily services between the two cities in partnership with Qatar Airways.

Additionally, Qatar Airways will restart services to Canberra, further strengthening its commitment to the Australian market.

Key winter route enhancements : Passengers flying with Qatar Airways this winter will benefit from increased frequencies on several popular routes, including:

London Heathrow: Increased from eight daily flights to up to 10

Abu Dhabi: Increased from five daily flights to up to six

Berlin: Increased from 18 weekly flights to up to 21

Cape Town: Increased from 10 weekly flights to up to 12

Casablanca: Increased from four weekly flights to five

Dublin: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 17

Frankfurt: Increased from 18 weekly flights to up to 21

Johannesburg: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 18

Madrid: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 17

Maldives: Increased from three daily flights to up to four

Manchester: Increased from 21 weekly flights to up to 24

Phuket: Increased from three daily flights to up to four

São Paulo: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 18

Sharjah: Increased from three daily flights to up to seven

Tokyo Narita: Increased from 11 weekly flights to up to 14

Toronto: Increased from five weekly flights to seven.

