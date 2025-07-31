Qatar Airways Adds Services To Over 15 Destinations
Dhaka: Qatar Airways has announced an expanded winter schedule, adding flights to more than 15 destinations worldwide to keep up with increasing winter travel demand.
A key highlight of the new plan is the addition of another daily flight to London Heathrow, bringing the total to 10 flights per day from its hub at Hamad International Airport (HIA).
This growth in frequency strengthens the travel link between Doha and London, supported by British Airways' two daily flights on the same route.
Thierry Antinori, Chief Commercial Officer of Qatar Airways, noted a steady rise in passenger numbers, especially to popular cities such as London, Dublin, Cape Town, and São Paulo.
“Our continuous addition of another daily flight demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional travel options through Hamad International Airport, the leading airport in the Middle East,” Antinori said.
The airline also announced new connectivity initiatives, including Virgin Australia's upcoming launch of flights from Melbourne to Doha, increasing to three daily services between the two cities in partnership with Qatar Airways.
Additionally, Qatar Airways will restart services to Canberra, further strengthening its commitment to the Australian market.
Key winter route enhancements : Passengers flying with Qatar Airways this winter will benefit from increased frequencies on several popular routes, including:
London Heathrow: Increased from eight daily flights to up to 10
Abu Dhabi: Increased from five daily flights to up to six
Berlin: Increased from 18 weekly flights to up to 21
Cape Town: Increased from 10 weekly flights to up to 12
Casablanca: Increased from four weekly flights to five
Dublin: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 17
Frankfurt: Increased from 18 weekly flights to up to 21
Johannesburg: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 18
Madrid: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 17
Maldives: Increased from three daily flights to up to four
Manchester: Increased from 21 weekly flights to up to 24
Phuket: Increased from three daily flights to up to four
São Paulo: Increased from 14 weekly flights to 18
Sharjah: Increased from three daily flights to up to seven
Tokyo Narita: Increased from 11 weekly flights to up to 14
Toronto: Increased from five weekly flights to seven.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment