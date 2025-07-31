Kaynes Delivers 'Power-Packed' Q1 SEBI RA Saurabh Sahu Flags Strong FY26 Outlook

Shares of Kaynes Technology India rose nearly 10% in morning trade on Thursday following the release of its first-quarter (Q1) financial results, which reflected strong growth across key metrics.

Revenue surged 34% year-over-year to ₹6,735 million, while net profit climbed 47% to ₹746 million.

Core operating profit came in at ₹1,130 million, up 69% from last year. Margins also improved, with the EBITDA margin rising to 16.8% from 13.3%, and net profit margin ticking up to 11.1%.

SEBI-registered research analyst Saurabh Sahu called the results“power-packed,” pointing to both the solid numbers and bullish technical indicators that suggest more upside ahead.

Technical Outlook

He noted a bullish reversal from key support near ₹5,400 and said rising trading volumes post-results indicated potential institutional interest.

Sahu projected a short-term price target of ₹5,850–₹5,870 and advised a stop-loss level at ₹5,525.

Fundamental Triggers

Kaynes also announced its acquisition of August Electronics in Canada, which the company said would develop global delivery capabilities and strengthen the India–Canada supply chain as an alternative to China for multinational clients.

Managing Director Ramesh Kunhikannan said that a 34% revenue increase and an order book worth ₹74,011 million provide strong growth visibility for fiscal year 2025–26 and beyond.

He said the company's focus on high-value, complex sectors such as industrial and electric vehicles, aerospace, smart infrastructure, and strategic electronics, as part of its ongoing effort to build a design-led global electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) platform.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Kaynes' stock has declined 18.5% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.