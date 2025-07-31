7 Most Sought-After NEET PG Medical Branches

Choosing the right medical specialization after MBBS is crucial. Let's explore some of the most sought-after branches in India, including Radiology, Dermatology, General Medicine, and more.

Medical professions are one of the highest paid and respected careers. In India, it's essential to crack NEET PG after completing your MBBS to specialise in a branch of your choice. And choosing the right specialisation is a big step. Some branches are more popular because of good job prospects, income, and work-life balance. Let's look at some of the most sought-after medical branches:

It's considered one of the most respected and highest paid professions. There's a high demand for Radiologists in both government and private hospitals. The work involves diagnosing diseases using imaging tools like X-rays, MRI, and CT scans. It's best for you if you like technology and analysis.

Average yearly salary of experienced Radiologists: INR 30 lakh or more

Dermatology is popular among top NEET PG rankers. It has a high scope for private practice and cosmetic procedures. In dermatology, the work hours are usually flexible and there are less emergencies as compared to other branches. It's also one of the highest paid professions.

Average yearly salary of experienced Dermatologists: INR 40-50 lakh or more

General Medicine focuses on adult patients and internal diseases. For further super-specialisations like Cardiology and Neurology, this branch is considered a foundation. The scope is broad, treating a variety of illnesses.

Average yearly salary of experienced General Medicine specialists: INR 40 lakh or more

Paediatrics involves medical care of infants, children, and teenagers. It's ideal for you if you enjoy working with children. There are options to specialise further in Neonatology or Paediatric Cardiology.

Average yearly salary of experienced Paediatricians: INR 25 lakh or more

Psychiatry is the branch that treats mental health issues like depression, anxiety, and addiction. Over the years, there has been an increasing awareness and demand for mental health care. There's a good scope in hospitals, counselling centres, and private clinics. It also offers a balanced professional and personal life.

Average yearly salary of experienced Psychiatrists: INR 30-40 lakh or more

The branch of Obstetrics and Gynaecology focuses on women's health, pregnancy, and childbirth. It involves both surgical and medical management. As a Gynaecologist, you may have to deal with a busy lifestyle, but the work is rewarding and it's a highly respected field.

Average yearly salary of experienced Gynaecologists: INR 15-25 lakh or more

As a General Surgeon, life gets busy. It can be challenging but offers high job satisfaction. It requires quick decision-making and stamina, and further opens paths to super-specialities like Urology and Neurosurgery.

Average yearly salary of experienced General Surgeons: INR 30-40 lakh or more

While these are the most popular choices, you should pick a branch based on your interest, strengths, and career goals. Every specialisation has its own value and scope in the medical field.