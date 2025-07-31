Vedan Rape Case: Kerala Rapper To Move HC, Says Complaint Aimed At Defaming Him

Kochi: Hirandas Murali, aka Rapper Vedan, has denied the rape accusations against him levelled by a 31-year-old doctor. He said there was evidence that the complaint was a planned move to defame him, and that he would approach legally and file an anticipatory bail in the Kerala High Court. Following the complaint, Thrikkakara police registered a case under non-bailable sections against Vedan. The woman had said that Vedan assaulted her five times in Kozhikode, Kochi and Eloor. The names of friends who are aware of these incidents are also included in the testimony.

The woman said that she had met Vedan through Instagram in August 2021. The complaint states that Vedan visited her at her residence in Kozhikode and raped her.“He stayed there for three days and raped me five times,” the woman said. Vedan also allegedly took Rs 31,000 from her between 2021 and 2023, and the woman has reportedly provided evidence for this.

Woman Alleges Financial Exploitation

According to the woman's complaint, in December 2021, Vedan asked her for financial help to release a song, following which she gave him ₹10,000 and later an additional ₹5,000. She also booked train tickets worth ₹8,356 for him and his friends on multiple occasions. The complaint further states that Vedan and his friends stayed at her flat during this period. On May 30, 2022, she alleges that Vedan drugged and brutally raped her. After this incident, the complaint says his behavior changed significantly - he began avoiding her, called her "toxic," and eventually ended the relationship.

The woman further said that Vedan started avoiding her from July 2023 and stopped answering her calls, which made her depressed. Recently, she saw an interview of Vedan where he talked about his first love. This made her realize that he had betrayed her, which led her to file the complaint.