Strong Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.5 Hits Kuril Islands Day After 8.8 Kamchatka Earthquake
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded east of the Kuril Islands on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) in India.
EQ of M: 6.5, On: 31/07/2025 10:57:14 IST, Lat: 49.51 N, Long: 158.75 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East of Kuril Islands. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia twitter/eLFmaxTfZ3
- National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 31, 2025
It happened at 10:57 a.m. IST on July 31, at a shallow depth of 10 km, which makes it more likely to cause aftershocks and damage. The quake was located at latitude 49.51 N and longitude 158.75 E.
Several strong earthquakes have hit the Kuril Islands and areas near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula this week, triggering tsunami advisories and a large number of aftershocks.
The biggest of them, a powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, struck off Russia's far eastern coast on Wednesday, making it one of the strongest ever recorded. There were no reports of casualties in Russia, the Kremlin said.
6.3 magnitude quake reported a day earlier
Just a day earlier, on July 30, another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Kuril Islands at a similar depth of 10 km. This tremor occurred at 8:00 a.m. IST, as confirmed by the NCS.
This region lies on the 'Ring of Fire', an area known for frequent and powerful seismic activity.
Massive 8.8 quake and over 125 aftershocks shake Russia's coast
The 8.8 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday is now tied as the sixth strongest ever recorded in history. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), it has been followed by more than 125 aftershocks with magnitudes of 4.4 or greater.
Three aftershocks were 6.0 magnitude or stronger
- The strongest aftershock so far was a 6.9, recorded just 45 minutes after the main quake A 6.4 aftershock was also felt about 200 miles southwest of the main epicenter
Experts say that aftershocks are usually most powerful within the first few hours or days after the main earthquake, then slowly reduce in number and intensity.
Why shallow earthquakes are more dangerous
The earthquakes in this region, including the latest ones, were all reported at a depth of 10 km.
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deeper ones because:
- The ground shaking is stronger The seismic waves travel less distance to reach the surface There is a higher risk of damage to buildings and structures The chances of injuries or deaths are higher if it hits near populated areas
Fortunately, these quakes occurred far from major cities.
Tsunami warnings downgraded
The massive quake near Kamchatka had triggered tsunami warnings and alerts for nearby regions including:
- Hawaii Japan US West Coast
However, the tsunami advisory for Hawaii was later lifted, and warnings for other areas were also downgraded to advisories, according to CNN.
