Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Massive Waves Hit Rio After Kamchatka Quake Sparks Storm Surge


2025-07-31 05:01:24
Huge waves crashed into Rio de Janeiro's coastline following a storm surge that hit after Russia's 8.8 magnitude Kamchatka quake. Though no tsunami alert was issued, beach areas saw flooding and panic. Brazilian authorities are assessing the situation and advising caution along coastal zones.

