Adivi Sesh Surprises Mrunal Thakur On 'Dacoit' Sets, Fans Recall Vijay Deverakonda Samantha From Khushi

While Filming for the upcoming action-romantic drama Dacoit. Mrunal Thakur had a pre-birthday party by co-star Adivi Sesh and the team. As she entered the set, cast members shouted, "Surprise!" and ushered her into a decorated area to cut the cake and dance with wishes. Sesh, too, did his bit to make the cake-cutting extra special and warm.

Adivi Sesh Surprises Mrunal Thakur On 'Dacoit' Sets:

Adivi Sesh referred to Dacoit as a "two-hero film," praising Mrunal's raw honesty and dubbing her his "life coach," a testament to their great mutual respect and creative bond. He called her“positive”,“a person who can turn any place into home,” and fitting into the emotional soul of the film's neo-Western narrative herself.

About Dacoit:

First announced with Shruti Haasan, the film saw casting changes in late 2024 to see Mrunal Thakur step in as the female lead. The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, is about an ex-convict (played by Sesh) plotting his revenge against his ex-girlfriend. A layered narrative speaking of love, betrayal, and redemption. The shooting is being done in various locations, and the film is tentatively slated for a global release on December 25, 2025.

Vijay Deverakonda's Surprise for Samantha on Her Birthday

The celebration on the set for Mrunal invited fans to reminisce about a similar celebration that took place two years ago when Vijay Deverakonda had surprised Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the set of their film Kushi, which was shot in 2023. On the set of Kushi, on Samantha's birthday, the crew organized a fake rehearsal that turned into a prank, with Vijay calling her out by name: "Happy Birthday," followed by cheers, applause, and cake-cutting with the team.