Ajay Devgn To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: India's Top 8 Highest-Paid OTT Actors
India's highest-paid OTT actors include Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Samantha. Check out their remuneration details here.
OTT platforms have become popular entertainment hubs. Even established film stars are venturing into the digital space and earning huge remunerations. Let's take a look at the top 8 highest-paid OTT actors in India.
Ajay Devgn reportedly earned over ₹125 crores for the devotional thriller series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. He charged ₹18 crores per episode. This series marked his OTT debut.
Jaideep Ahlawat, known for Paatal Lok, reportedly charges ₹20 crores per OTT project, securing the second spot.
Saif, known for series like Sacred Games and Tandav, reportedly earns around ₹15 crores per project. His role as Sartaj Singh revived his career.
Pankaj Tripathi, who impressed audiences with his performances in Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and Criminal Justice, reportedly charges ₹12 crores per project.
Kareena, who ventured into the digital world with projects like Jaane Jaan (Netflix), reportedly earns between ₹10-12 crores per project.
Manoj Bajpayee gained national recognition for his role as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man series. He reportedly charges ₹10 crores per OTT project.
Radhika, known for diverse series like Ghoul and Sacred Games, reportedly earns ₹4 crores per project.
Samantha played the main antagonist in The Family Man 2, delivering a bold performance. She reportedly charged between ₹3 and 4 crores for the series.
