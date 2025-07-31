Who Is SBK Singh? IPS Officer Appointed Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer SBK Singh has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police. He will take charge on August 1, 2025, and will serve until further orders. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced this decision in an official order issued on July 30, 2025.

SBK Singh to take over as Delhi Police Commissioner

Singh is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of Home Guards in Delhi. Now, he will handle both responsibilities - DG of Home Guards and Delhi Police Commissioner.

The order from MHA clearly stated:

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. SBK Singh, IPS (AGMUT:1988), presently posted as Director General of Home Guards, Delhi, is hereby assigned the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi w.e.f. 01.08.2025 and until further orders.”

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) July 31, 2025

Who is SBK Singh?

SBK Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre). He has over 35 years of experience in law enforcement, intelligence and internal security.

As reported by livemint, here are some key roles he has held in the past:



Director General of Police, Mizoram

Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh

Special Commissioner of Police, Security – Delhi

Special Commissioner of Police, Intelligence – Delhi

Special CP, Technology & Law and Order – Delhi

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch – Delhi Additional CP, Economic Offences Wing (EOW) – Delhi

He is known for his work in crime investigation, cybersecurity, economic offences, and public safety. His profile on social media platform X highlights his service across different sensitive regions and critical departments.

Sanjay Arora retires after two years as Delhi Police chief

Sanjay Arora, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, retired on July 31, 2025. He took charge on August 1, 2022, and served a two-year term. Arora belongs to the 1988 batch of the Tamil Nadu cadre of the IPS.

His term saw several major crime challenges in Delhi, such as:



Rise in gang wars and extortion threats

Two blasts in Rohini court

Crackdown on cybercrime and drug rackets

Handling of Shraddha Walkar murder case

Arrests of several high-profile political leaders Several bomb threats and hoax alerts

Despite the tough environment, Arora maintained a low-profile leadership style, focused on strong policing and crime prevention.