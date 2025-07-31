Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Netease Cloud Music Inc. To Report First Half 2025 Financial Results On August 14, 2025


2025-07-31 05:01:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899 or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half year of 2025 ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 14, 2025 (7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: NetEase Cloud Music Inc. First Half 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers and entering PIN: 10049196. The replay will be available through August 21, 2025.

Chinese Mainland:

400-120-9216

Hong Kong:

800-930-639

United States:

1-855-883-1031

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

About NetEase Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), NetEase Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made NetEase Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see for more information.

Investor Enquiries:
 Angela Xu
NetEase Cloud Music Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music

