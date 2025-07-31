Netease Cloud Music Inc. To Report First Half 2025 Financial Results On August 14, 2025

HANGZHOU, China, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899 or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half year of 2025 ended June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 14, 2025, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 14, 2025 (7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: NetEase Cloud Music Inc. First Half 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

A replay of the call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers and entering PIN: 10049196. The replay will be available through August 21, 2025.