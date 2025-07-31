Royal Ballet School Welcomes Renowned First Soloist Itziar Mendizabal To Teaching Faculty

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mendizabal joins the teaching ranks following her final performance as the Queen of Hearts in Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on June 28, 2025. Her appointment underscores the School's commitment to recruiting world-class performers as educators for the next generation of dancers.

"We are delighted to welcome Itziar to The Royal Ballet School as a teacher at Upper School," said Iain Mackay, Artistic Director of The Royal Ballet School. "Itziar is a remarkable artist, and her wealth of stage experience, artistic insight and deep understanding of classical and contemporary repertoire will be invaluable to the School."

Born in Hondarribia in Spain's Basque Country, Mendizabal began ballet training at age 4 and later studied at the Elvira Ubierna and Víctor Ullate ballet schools. Her professional career commenced with Víctor Ullate Ballet Comunidad de Madrid in 1997, followed by positions with Zürich Ballet as a demi-soloist (2003) and Leipzig Ballet as a soloist (2006), where she was promoted to principal dancer in 2008.

Mendizabal joined The Royal Ballet in 2010 as a First Soloist after then-artistic director Monica Mason invited her to audition following a recommendation. During her tenure with the company, she performed leading roles across the classical and contemporary repertoire, including the Firebird, Myrtha in Giselle, Carabosse and the Lilac Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty, Tatiana in Onegin, and the Queen of Hearts in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

Her international recognition includes a 2009 nomination for the Prix Benois de la Danse and the Best New Artist Award from the Asociación de Profesionales de Danza de Guipúzcoa. She received the Amigo de Honor award from Casa de la Danza de Logrono in 2022.

Mendizabal brings formal teaching credentials to her new role, having completed The Royal Ballet School's Professional Dancers Teachers Course in 2014 and earned the French teaching qualification, the Diplôme d'État de Professeur de Danse. She has previously served as a guest teacher at the School's Intensive Courses .

"I am filled with immense gratitude for all the opportunities I received at The Royal Ballet, a place that has been more than a stage or a workplace; it has been my home for the past 15 years," Mendizabal said. "Teaching has been a long-standing passion of mine, and I feel truly honoured and privileged to be part of such a remarkable institution."

The appointment reflects The Royal Ballet School's strategy of integrating active and recently retired professional dancers into its teaching staff. Mackay noted that Mendizabal "has played a significant role in our Artistic team in recent years as a guest teacher, demonstrating her passion for teaching and inspiring the next generation of dancers."

Founded in 1926, The Royal Ballet School maintains its position as a leading institution for classical ballet training, with graduates regularly joining prestigious companies including The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet. The School's Upper School, located in Covent Garden, provides pre-professional training for dancers aged 16-19.

About The Royal Ballet School The Royal Ballet School, founded by Dame Ninette de Valois, stands as one of the world's foremost classical ballet training centers. The School's comprehensive programs prepare exceptional young dancers for careers with The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and international companies. Selection is based solely on classical ballet talent and potential, with 88% of students receiving financial assistance .

