The News Forum To Exclusively Air Ground-Breaking Documentary Fixing Canada's Health Care: Lessons From Japan
A central revelation of the film is the astonishment expressed by Japanese interviewees when informed that Canadians often endure year-long waits for common surgeries such as knee and hip operations. In stark contrast, patients in Japan can typically receive these procedures within a couple of weeks. The documentary explores two major systemic differences between the two countries that contribute to this disparity, offering valuable insights for the ongoing discussion about healthcare reform in Canada.
Produced by the Canadian think tank SecondStreet.org, "Fixing Canada's Health Care: Lessons from Japan" delves into the stark differences between the Canadian and Japanese healthcare systems, focusing on Japan, a country with virtually no health care waiting lists. The documentary was shot in May 2025 and features candid interviews with hospital officials, academics, patients, and other key figures in Japan.
"We are committed to bringing thought-provoking and impactful content to our viewers, and 'Fixing Canada's Health Care: Lessons from Japan' is precisely that," says Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum. "This documentary provides a crucial external perspective on a challenge that affects millions of Canadians, and we believe it will spark important conversations about potential solutions."
"Our goal with this documentary is to show Canadians that there are alternative approaches to healthcare delivery that result in significantly better patient outcomes, particularly when it comes to waiting lists," adds Colin Craig, President of . "Japan's system offers compelling lessons, and we are grateful to The News Forum for providing a platform to share these findings with a national audience."
"Fixing Canada's Health Care: Lessons from Japan" is a timely and essential examination of a critical issue facing Canadians. Its exclusive broadcast on The News Forum offers a unique opportunity for viewers to explore innovative ideas for improving healthcare access and efficiency.
Tune in to "Fixing Canada's Health Care: Lessons from Japan" on Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/MT – 8PM PT, only on The News Forum. Check your local listings for channel information or visit
About The News Forum
The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.
TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.
About is a public policy think tank that launched in mission is to tell the stories of ordinary Canadians and demonstrate how public policy decisions harm or help their prosperity, freedom and lives.
