Gripping New Documentary“Help Is On The Way” To Premiere Nationally On The News Forum September 14, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Help Is on the Way, a powerful new documentary from award-winning filmmaker Mathew Embry (Living Proof, Painkiller: Inside the Opioid Crisis), will make its national broadcast debut onon

Traveling from the remote mountains of Peru to the frozen reaches of the Canadian Arctic, Help Is on the Way exposes one of the most urgent and overlooked humanitarian crises of our time: energy poverty . With over a billion people worldwide still living without reliable access to heat, power, or light, the film captures personal stories and frontline efforts to bridge the global energy divide.

“ This film is about more than electricity - it's about survival, dignity, and the right to opportunity, ” says Embry.“From students trying to learn in darkness to communities struggling through Arctic winters, energy poverty touches every aspect of life.”

Filmed across multiple continents, Help Is on the Way follows the work of grassroots organizations like Light Up the World, which installs solar panels in off-grid villages in Peru. The documentary also shares the story of local guide Kevin Quillahuaman, who leads viewers into Andean communities navigating daily life without modern energy.

In Canada's far north, the film highlights the harsh realities faced by Indigenous communities still dependent on costly diesel deliveries, showcasing how geography, infrastructure gaps, and political indecision compound the crisis. The documentary advocates for a balanced approach to energy - combining both renewable and conventional sources to deliver practical, scalable solutions.

“ This is not a film about taking sides in the energy debate, ” Embry emphasizes.“It's about real people who need real solutions - now.”

"The world is desperate for a life we so often in the West take for granted. At The News Forum, we've been actively looking for content that tells a balanced story, one that is critically mindful of our environment, while ensuring human compassion and opportunity remain at the forefront. 'Help Is on the Way' powerfully delivers that message, and we're proud to bring this important documentary to a national audience," said Tore Stautland, CEO of The News Forum .

Broadcast Details

Title: Help Is on the Way

Premiere Date: September 14, 2025 at 9PM ET/MT – 8PM PT

Network: The News Forum (national broadcast)

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

TNF is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

Media Contact

Danielle Klammer

CMO, The News Forum

604.626.6993

...

Additional Information:

Website :

Forum Daily News Website:

Twitter :

Facebook :

Instagram :

YouTube :

TikTok : @thenewsforum_