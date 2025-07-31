Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr. Named To Newsweek's List Of America's Top 150 Spine Surgeons For Second Consecutive Year
"Being recognized by Newsweek for the second year in a row is a true honor," said Dr. Joseph. "This award reflects not only our commitment to clinical excellence but also the exceptional teamwork and dedication of the entire Joseph Spine Institute."
Dr. Joseph is widely regarded for his expertise in minimally invasive spine surgery , endoscopic spins surgery complex spinal deformity correction, and motion-preserving procedures. As the founder of both Joseph Spine Institute and the International Spine Foundation , he has helped advance the standard of spinal care through surgical innovation, education, and global outreach.
The Joseph Spine Institute continues to lead in advanced spinal treatment options, with a mission rooted in individualized care, technological precision, and optimal patient outcomes. Dr. Joseph's continued recognition from Newsweek places him among a select group of elite spine surgeons shaping the future of spine health in the United States.
About Joseph Spine Institute
Joseph Spine Institute is a leading center for advanced spine care, specializing in minimally invasive procedures, regenerative therapies, and comprehensive spinal solutions. Founded by Dr. Samuel A. Joseph, Jr., the institute serves patients across Florida and internationally through its nonprofit arm, the International Spine Foundation.
