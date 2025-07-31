Centene Corporation Investigated For Securities Fraud Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - CNC
LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Centene Corporation ("Centene" or "the Company") (NYSE: CNC ) for violations of the securities laws.
INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal published an article on July 1, 2025, titled: "Centene Shares Plunge After Pulling Guidance." According to the Journal, "Warning that its earnings will fall well short of expectations, managed-care giant Centene withdrew its financial guidance for 2025, causing its shares to plunge in after-hours trading Tuesday." Based on this news, shares of Centene dropped 36.6% in morning trading on July 2, 2025.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .
WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
