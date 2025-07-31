Quarterly European Retail Market Review, Q2 2025 - Impact Of The Economy On Consumers' Purchases And Updates On Retailers' Corporate Filings And Strategy News
The European retail market is forecast to almost 4% in 2025, driven by strong performance in essential and value-driven sectors, including health & beauty and food & grocery. The market is forecasted to grow at a slower CAGR between 2024 and 2029, than the previous five years. Romania and Portugal are expected to outperform the European average, increasing their share within the region's retail market between 2024 and 2025.
Understand what is driving sales in Europe by sector and country, the impact of the economy on consumers' purchases and updates on retailers' corporate filings and strategy news in Q2 2025.
Scope
- The clothing & footwear sector will lose share between 2025 and 2029, as growing sustainability concerns drive consumers toward secondhand options Hungary is forecast to have the highest Electricals market CAGR between 2024 and 2029, driven by rising demand for consumer electronics Between 2024 and 2029, Romania will be the fastest growing country in the global health & beauty sector, driven by the expansion of specialists and robust retail infrastructure The food & grocery sector will dominate the European retail market in 2025, with its share rising by 0.7ppts by 2029, as international grocers expand and the sector becomes less fragmented
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the key trends in the European market across a range of sectors and how you can adapt to them Access key data on how retailers are expanding offline channels and new strategy updates to better target campaigns Use our analysis of Europe's key sectors to identify the opportunities for growth at a country level
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Macro-Economic Environment Trading Updates Retailer news Contacts
Companies Featured
- Adidas Ahold Delhaize ASDA Auchan Burberry Carrefour Dino Polska Hugo Boss IKEA Kering Kingfisher LVMH Marks & Spencer New Balance Primark SPAR Hungary VF Corp
