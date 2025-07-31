Land Transactions See 157 Realty Deals Worth Qr758m In June

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar's real estate market is poised to benefit in the long-term, driven by several infrastructure projects and developments, expansion of the industry across the country, and investment-friendly initiatives implemented by the government in addition to an appetite for safe investment.

Qatar's real estate land transactions witnessed an upward growth trajectory as it recorded 157 real estate transactions worth QR758m in June this year, according to summary of Land Transactions by Municipality for June 2025 by KPMG's 'Qatar Real Estate Transactions Monthly Pulse'.

This report monitors significant trends in the real estate transactions market across various municipalities in Qatar, including the total number of real estate transactions, total value of real estate transactions, the number of land transactions, value of land transactions, and sales market trends for the top five active micro markets within the selected municipality.

Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen are the primary focuses of the Qatari real estate market, while other municipalities experience limited activity. Differences in transaction values suggest varying levels of demand and potential for investment.

Compared to June of last year this shows an impressive surge of 56 percent in total value of land transactions which saw 87 transactions totlling QR486m.

The real estate transactions logged the highest value during June this year in Doha Municipality followed by Al Rayyan and Al Warkrah Municipality.

Doha Municipality recorded 52 transactions worth QR415m, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality which recorded 33 deals worth QR171m, and Al Wakrah Municipality 22 transactions valued at QR42m in June this year.

Al Shamal Municipality registered 8 deals worth QR9m, while Al Khor and Al Dhakira logged 8 trades worth QR24m. Meanwhile the municipalities of Al Dhaayen and Umm Slal registered transactions worth QR75m and QR18m respectively in June this year.

The data further revealed the average land price per square foot which stood at QR380 per square foot in Doha, QR305 in Al Rayyan, QR290 in Al Wakrah, QR170 in Al Shamal, QR300 in Al Dhaayen, QR195 in Al Khor and Dhakira, and QR270 in Umm Slal municipality.

Meanwhile in May this year the total value of land transactions saw 270 transactions totlling QR811m.

In regards to sales market trends for the top five active micro markets within the selected municipality, the report noted that as of June 2025, the weighted average sale price in Al Thumama was QR336 per square foot.

In Nuaija, the average price was QR410 per square foot, Madinat Khalifa South had an average price of QR717 per square foot, the Old Airport area reported an average price of QR517 per square foot, and in Umm Lekhba, the average price reached QR408 per square foot.