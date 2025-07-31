Samana Developers Champions Community Health with Successful Blood Donation Drive

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Samana Group) DUBAI, UAE – July 30, 2025) – Samana Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, proudly announces the resounding success of its recent Blood Donation Drive, organised in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Emirates Hospital.
Held on July 16th at Samana Developers' offices, the initiative reflects the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being.
Following stringent DHA guidelines, the event saw an inspiring turnout, with over 70 individuals successfully donated blood, demonstrating a truly remarkable and compassionate response from the Samana team. This willingness to step forward for such a noble cause reflects the profound sense of unity and social responsibility deeply embedded within Samana's corporate culture.
Emirates Hospitals Group extended its sincere gratitude to Samana Developers for their dedicated efforts in facilitating the successful campaign, acknowledging the vital contribution made to the community's health infrastructure. This collaboration highlights the significant impact that corporate initiatives can have when partnered with public health bodies.
"We are incredibly proud of the overwhelming response from our employees and the seamless collaboration with the Emirates Hospital," stated Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. "At Samana, we firmly believe that our responsibility extends beyond developing properties; it encompasses fostering a healthier, more compassionate society. This blood donation drive echoes our core values and a shining example of our ongoing commitment to giving back to the community that supports us."
This initiative is part of Samana's comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, deeply rooted in the community. A significant highlight is its pledge to develop an AED 40 million endowment building for the Fathers' Endowment campaign, an initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, providing sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy. This investment creates a self-sustaining funding source for hospitals and medical facilities.
Samana Developers has been also actively supportive to community welfare through partnerships like the Dubai Land Department's "She Pioneers" initiative, empowering women in real estate through mentorship and training, fostering a more inclusive industry. Samana Developers remains deeply committed to building a stronger, healthier, and more compassionate society.
With a portfolio valued over AED 17 billion, Samana Developers has experienced remarkable growth in 2024 with a 4.4% market share. This trajectory continued into June 2025, marking a historic milestone with AED 1.1 billion in monthly sales, contributing to a robust 40% growth in the first half of the year and solidifying their position as the 5th among top property developers in off-plan sales for H1 2025, largely driven by strong international investor demand.

