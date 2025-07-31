Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market Report 2025-2030: Existing & Upcoming White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, And Colocation Pricing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taiwan's Data Center Colocation Market, valued at USD 190 Million in 2024, is set to soar to USD 480 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.70%. This expansion is driven by demand for core & shell, IT power capacity, and racks, alongside occupancy metrics. The report includes insights on colocation investment, industry predictions, cloud operations, and sustainability in Taiwan. It highlights upcoming submarine cables, cloud-on-ramp services, and data center facilities, with coverage in over six locations. Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 190 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 480 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 16.70%.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in the country.

The study of the existing Taiwan data center industry landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Taiwan by several industries.

Study on the sustainability status in the country

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the country.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the country.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan



Facilities Covered (Existing): 25



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 07



Coverage: 6+ Locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Taiwan



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Add-ons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Taiwan data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Colocation Operators

Chunghwa Telecom

Acer eDC

Anson Network

Chief Telecom

Far EasTone Telecommunications

Vantage Data Centers

NTT DATA

Taiwan Mobile eASPNet New Operators

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital

Keppel Data Centres SC Zeus Data Centers KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Taiwan?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Taiwan by 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Taiwan data center colocation market? Who are the new entrants in the Taiwan data center industry? TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Government Agencies Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 55 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $190 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $480 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Taiwan



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs. Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

7.3. Colocation Demand by Industry

7.4. Market by Utilized Area

7.5. Market by Utilized Racks

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Taiwan

8.2. Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Taiwan

8.2. Sustainability Status in Taiwan

8.3. Cloud Connectivity & Sustainability Goals of Data Center Companies

8.4. Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Taiwan

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Add-Ons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers

10.3. Key Restraints

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

