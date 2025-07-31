Irritable Bowel Syndrome And Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Revenue, And Market Dynamics

Dublin, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics is expected to grow from $33.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $52.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

IBS and IBD are types of gastrointestinal diseases. The pathophysiology of both diseases is unknown and is believed to be influenced by environmental factors, ethnicity, dietary habits and genetic predisposition. Due to varied symptoms, patients must use multiple therapeutics simultaneously. Therapeutics aim to improve patients' quality of life and achieve clinical remission for the longest period possible.

The key businesses in the IBS therapeutics market include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Abbott and Allergan. In the IBD therapeutics market, corporations include AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Amgen and Biogen. Start-up companies are increasingly entering the IBS and IBD therapeutics market with novel pipeline candidates. Global pharmaceutical companies, such as AbbVie and Amgen, are focused on label expansion studies and licensing collaborations with small businesses to develop and market products.



Report Scope

The report provides an overview of the global irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics market and analyzes market trends. It includes global revenue ($ million) for the base year 2024, estimated data for 2025 and forecast data from 2026 through 2030. The market is segmented into irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease based on disease type. The IBS therapeutics segment is further segmented based on symptom type and drug class.

The IBD therapeutics segment is further segmented based on type and drug class. The report also focuses on regional market segmentation. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), focusing on significant countries in these regions.

The report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape, which provides the ranking and share of key businesses in the global IBS and IBD therapeutics market. A dedicated section of company profiles providing details about leading market enterprises is also included.

The report includes:



142 data tables and 54 additional tables

Analysis of the global market for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) therapeutics

Analyses of global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by symptom type, drug class, type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analysis

Patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies, including AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Amgen Inc.

