Irritable Bowel Syndrome And Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market Report 2025: Global Trends, Revenue, And Market Dynamics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$33.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$52.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Inflammatory Bowel Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Porter's Five Forces Analysis in the IBS and IBD Therapeutics Market Impact of U.S. Tariffs Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Population Demographics and Aging Populations Government Policies on Drug Prices
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Increasing Entry of Biologics and Biosimilars
- Side Effects and Ceiling Impact of Biologics Overlap with Other Gi Disorders Use of Alternative Treatment Approaches
- Self-Administered Drugs Personalized Therapies
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Aspects of IBS and IBD Therapeutics The U.S. European Union Asia-Pacific
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Pipeline Analysis
- Key Takeaways Emerging Technologies Novel Target-based Small-Molecule Drugs Microbiome-based Therapeutics Advanced Combination Treatments AI for Drug Discovery Pipeline Analysis
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Analysis by Disease
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Irritable Bowel Syndrome Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways Industry Structure Company Share Analysis of the IBD Therapeutics Market Competitive Share Analysis of the IBS Therapeutics Market Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the IBS and IBD Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Risk Ratings
Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc. Amgen Inc. Astrazeneca Bayer AG Biogen Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Gilead Sciences Inc. Ironwood Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. Lilly Merck & Co. Inc. Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. UCB
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutics Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment