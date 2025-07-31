US Tariffs Move A Big Opportunity For India's Supply Chain: Industry Leaders
Speaking on the development, Ranjeet Mehta, CEO and Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said that the higher duty is not limited to India but also targets other major exporting nations such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, with China and Vietnam facing even steeper tariffs.
He noted that the US is recalibrating its trade policy, leading to a shift in global supply chains.
Mehta admitted that Indian MSMEs and industries may face short-term difficulties due to the tariff, but in the long run, it could help India strengthen its position as a trusted global partner.
“Many global manufacturers are looking to diversify their supply chains away from overdependence on a single geography, and India is emerging as the most reliable choice,” he said.
He added that several companies are now exploring ways to establish their supply chain base in India.
He also expressed optimism that India and the US are in talks and a bilateral trade agreement could be finalised within the next two to two-and-a-half months, which might address this issue and result in better trade terms for India.
Commenting on the development, finance expert Ajay Rotti said that the US announcement is not yet a signed deal and negotiations are still open.
He acknowledged that if implemented, sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and jewellery could be affected, but stressed that national interest remains India's top priority.
Rotti added that there is no reason for India to be overly concerned at this stage.
“For India national interest in utmost important and the government has responded accordingly. I don't think India should worry about much at this point,” Rotti added.
