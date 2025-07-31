MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) DENSO Announces First Quarter Financial Results

KARIYA, JAPAN, July 31, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced global financial results for the first quarter, ending June 30, 2025, of its fiscal year, ending March 31, 2026:



Consolidated revenue totaled 1,754.1 billion yen (US$11.7 billion), remaining consistent with the previous year.

Consolidated operating profit totaled 107.2 billion yen (US$0.7 billion), an 11.1 percent decrease from the previous year. Consolidated profit attributable to owners of the parent company totaled 79.3 billion yen(US$0.5 billion), a 16.1 percent decrease from the previous year.

“Revenue in the first quarter remained consistent with the previous year, driven by a strong increase in vehicle sales in Japan, despite a decline in revenue due to the impact of the strong yen.” said Yasushi Matsui, CFO, Executive Vice President and member of the Board of Directors of DENSO CORPORATION.

“In this fiscal year, we forecast 7,200.0 billion yen (US$48.2 billion) in revenue and 675.0 billion yen (US$4.5 billion) in operating profit. Forecast of revenue will be based on reflecting the results of the first quarter, and the expected increase in revenue due to the reflection of tariff costs from the second quarter onwards. Operating profit forecast remains unchanged supported by efforts to minimize the impact of tariff costs and to steadily reflect incurred costs in pricing. Furthermore, as part of measures to enhance corporate value, it was resolved to sell DENSO's own shares in Toyota Industries Corporation (“Toyota Industries”) and to provide advance notice of a tender offer for its own shares held by Toyota Industries.”

In Japan, revenue increased to 1,013.3 billion yen (US$6.8 billion), up 2.9% from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 13.3 billion yen (US$89.3 million), down 70.4% from the previous year.

In North America, revenue decreased to 473.2 billion yen (US$3.2 billion), down 5.4% from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 22.6 billion yen (US$151.1 million) down 3.0% from the previous year.

In Europe, revenue decreased to 186.9 billion yen (US$1.3 billion), down 6.4% from the previous year, and operating profit increased to 5.2 billion yen (US$34.9 million), up 4.4% from the previous year.

In Asia, revenue decreased to 459.0 billion yen (US$3.1 billion), down 0.5% from the previous year and operating profit increased to 47.7 billion yen (US$318.8 million), up 33.3% from the previous year.

In other areas, revenue increased to 30.1 billion yen (US$0.2 billion), up 4.0% from the previous year, and operating profit decreased to 5.5 billion yen (US$36.9 million), down 7.3% from the previous year.

